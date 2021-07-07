Copa America: Fifth chance for Lionel Messi to break Argentina’s final jinx

Lionel Messi’s bloodied inner left ankle was but an example of the bruising nature of the Copa America semi-final clash between Argentina and Colombia on Tuesday that saw a total 47 fouls in regulation time.

Having assisted the opening goal for Lautaro Martinez that was later cancelled out by Colombia’s Luis Diaz in Brasilia, Messi looked animated as the game headed into a penalty shootout. At one point, he was seen screaming at former Barcelona teammate Yerry Mina after the latter had his effort saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

“Baila ahora (dance now),” Messi shouted in Spanish. It was in reference to Mina’s celebratory dance after dispatching his penalty in the shootout against Uruguay in the quarter-final.

Argentina would win the shootout 3-2 with Martinez’s heroics ensuring them a place in the final against hosts Brazil on Saturday at the Maracana, the scene of La Albiceleste’s 2014 World Cup final defeat.

It would give Messi another shot at a Copa America winner’s medal, having been a part of Argentina teams in the past to have lost in three finals in the competition—in 2007 to an under-strength Brazil side and in 2015 and 2016 to Chile.

“It was difficult at times,” Messi told reporters after the game. “But we have ‘Emi’ (Martinez) and he’s phenomenal. We trusted him. We’ve fulfilled our objective of coming here to play every game and now we’re going to the final.”

Messi’s influence in the Argentine side is no secret. His direct involvement in nine of Argentina’s 11 goals in this edition—four goals and five assists—underpin just how central he is to the manner in which the team functions.

As Messi seeks to add a major international title to his 2008 Olympic gold medal, he will also know very well that this is no ordinary summer for him. For the first time since moving to Barcelona as a 13-year-old in 2001, the Argentine great is out of contract which ended last month.

On paper, Messi is free to move to any club he wants. As multiple reports have indicated though, Barcelona have offered a new deal. But things have been complicated by Barcelona’s delicate financial situation.

The five-time European champions are around €1.2 billion in debt and their wage bill is causing them serious headaches. According to the last annual financial report released by the club earlier this year, Barcelona were spending around three-fourths of their income on players’ wages.

Having exceeded the salary cap set by La Liga as part of the league’s economic control measures, Barcelona haven’t been able to register new signings Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Emerson and Eric Garcia despite already announcing their transfers.

Messi, despite reportedly being keen to sign a fresh contract, has thus not been able to do so as Barcelona look to first free up space from their wage bill.

According to reports in Spain, Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic, Martin Braithwaite and Philippe Coutinho could be among a number of players shipped out of Camp Nou this summer.

“Everything’s on track,” Barcelona president Joan Laporta told the media earlier this week regarding Messi’s new contract. Laporta’s assurance tallies with news reports in Spain that Messi will not seek a move like he did last year before former president Jose Maria Bartomeu’s departure.

But Messi is unlikely to be very pleased with the way things are panning out at Barcelona. Over the past few years, Barcelona have grown increasingly reliant on their star man on the pitch. With the club likely to lose a few more important players this summer, Messi’s hopes of helping his side regain the Champions League title will only take a hit.

Messi may also need to take a pay cut to continue his stay at Camp Nou. It has already been reported in Spain that both Aguero and Depay arrived on reduced wages from their previous clubs. Messi brings significant commercial benefits to Barcelona, apart from his on-pitch contributions, and so the partnership will most likely to continue despite the circumstances.

But when he takes the field this Saturday, it is only the Copa America title that Messi will have his eyes on. Playing against a formidable Brazil side that will miss the suspended forward Gabriel Jesus, Messi will hope he can put an end to the tragic run of final defeats with Argentina.

