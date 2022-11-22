Home / Sports / Football / Mexico vs Poland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Lewandowski-led POL look to break deadlock in 2nd-half vs MEX
Live

Mexico vs Poland Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Lewandowski-led POL look to break deadlock in 2nd-half vs MEX

football
Updated on Nov 22, 2022 10:44 PM IST

Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Mexico open their campaign vs Poland in Group C on Tuesday. Follow here Live Score and Live Updates of MEX vs POL football match, straight from Stadium 974 in Qatar.

MEX vs POL Live Score: Mexico face Poland in the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Qatar.
MEX vs POL Live Score: Mexico face Poland in the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Qatar.(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk
Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score and Live Updates: With scores level at 0-0, Mexico and Poland will be looking to break the deadlock in the second-half of their Group C FIFA World Cup 2022 opener at Stadium 974, in Qatar on Tuesday. Mexico will be aiming to impress after reaching their eighth consecutive World Cup finals appearance, with a total of 17 appearances in the tournament history. No team has played as many games as Mexico at the World Cup without ever reaching the final (57). En route to Qatar 2022, they kept more clean sheets during the third round of CONCACAF qualifying, than any other nation (eight). Only table-toppers Canada (seven) conceded few goals at that stage than Mexico. Meanwhile, Poland have qualified for their ninth FIFA World Cup, but haven't made it past the gorup stages since 1986. Focus for Mexico will be on Hirving Lozano and the Napoli winger will be hoping to lead his side's frontline with style. Meanwhile, Poland will be relying on Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, who is also their captain.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 22, 2022 10:43 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: LOZANOO!! SAVED!

    Lozano cuts in from the left and glides past two challenges. He curls in his strike, which Szczesny saves!

    MEX 0-0 POL | 52:00, Second-half

  • Nov 22, 2022 10:36 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Half-time substitution for POL!

    Also a half-time substitution for Poland. Bielik comes in for Zalewski.

    MEX 0-0 POL | 46:00, Second-half

  • Nov 22, 2022 10:34 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: The action resumes!

    Poland get the second-half underway!

    MEX 0-0 POL | 45:00, Second-half

  • Nov 22, 2022 10:19 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: HALF-TIME!

    It's half-time as both teams walk back to their dugout with plenty to think about!

    MEX 0-0 POL | 45:00, Half-time

  • Nov 22, 2022 10:13 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Szymanski clears it!

    A low cross by Chavez into the middle and nobody is there to connect before Lozano again puts it back into the middle. Szymanski clears it!

    MEX 0-0 POL | 39:00, First-half

  • Nov 22, 2022 10:04 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: ANOTHER CHANCE FOR MEX!

    Chavez sends a ball over the top for Gallardo, and Szczesny doesn't do enough to to push it away. The rebound almost goes for the Mexico left-back but Poland manage to force it off for a goal-kick.

    MEX 0-0 POL | 28:00, First-half

  • Nov 22, 2022 09:59 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: VEGAAA! THAT WAS CLOSE!

    A cross from Herrera from the inside-right channel. Vega goes for it and puts his header towards the far corner, and it goes inches away from the target! Szczesny couldn't do anything and is relieved!

    MEX 0-0 POL | 26:00, First-half

  • Nov 22, 2022 09:54 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Lozano cuts in from the right flank!

    Lozano brilliantly cuts in from the right wing to feed Martin, who turns it first-time for Sanchez but the defender is caught off-side!

    MEX 0-0 POL | 18:00, First-half

  • Nov 22, 2022 09:50 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Lewandowski fails to control!

    Zalewski takes away possession from Sanchez and makes a run into the Mexican half. He tries to play Lewandowski, but there is just too much of power in the pass for the Polish captain! He fails to control it!

    MEX 0-0 POL | 17:00, First-half

  • Nov 22, 2022 09:45 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Moreno meets Gallardo's cross!

    Gallardo crosses into the box and Moreno meets it. But he can only see it go over the bar and its offside!

    MEX 0-0 POL | 12:00, First-half

  • Nov 22, 2022 09:40 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Lewandowski releases Kaminski!

    Kaminski is released by Lewandowski in the space down the right flank. But Gallardo comes to Mexico's rescue and prevents the midfielder from shooting at goal and it goes for a Poland corner!

    MEX 0-0 POL | 6:00, First-half

  • Nov 22, 2022 09:38 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: EARLY CHANCE FOR MEX! LOZANO TO VEGA!

    Kiwior loses the ball and Lozano pounces on that mistake! He surges down the right flank and puts in a cross across the ace of goal. Vega is there in the far post, but can only direct it wide!

    MEX 0-0 POL | 5:00, First-half

  • Nov 22, 2022 09:34 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Foul by Zielinski

    An early foul by Zielinski as he catches Chavez with a challenge. He gives away a free-kick on the half-way line.

    MEX 0-0 POL | 2:00, First-half

  • Nov 22, 2022 09:31 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: The action begins! Kick-off!

    It's kick-off as Mexico get the first-half underway against Poland!

    MEX 0-0 POL | 0:00, First-half

  • Nov 22, 2022 09:24 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Both teams enter the field!

    Both teams enter the field for their respective national anthems and handshakes!

  • Nov 22, 2022 09:14 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Few minutes to go for kick-off!

    Few more minutes to go for kick-off, with the match scheduled for 9:30 PM IST.

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:58 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Mexico need Hirving Lozano to hit full throttle

    With Jimenez still unfit to start, Mexico will rely on Lozano for the goals. The Napoli winger will need to hit full throttle and has had a good season with Napoli so far. But he has been misfiring a lot for Mexico lately, despite a confirmed place in the playing XI. The serious injury sustained by Corona adds more pressure on him, and he will be looking to use his pace and skills to break opposition defences!

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:49 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Playing XIs, Andres Guardado benched for MEX!

    Mexico: Ochoa (GK)(C), Montes, Alvarez, Vega, Moreno, Herrera, SAnchez, Martin, Lozano, Gallardo, Chavez

    Poland: Szczesny (GK), Cash, Lewandowski (C), Krychowiak, Kaminski, Kiwior, Glik, Bereszynski, Szymanski, Zielinski, Zalewski

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:42 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Guillermo Ochoa defends Raul Jimenez' selection

    Ochoa defended Martino's decision to call up Jimenez for the World Cup, who fighting to be fit for the opener. "I see Raul’s ambition, hunger and desire to play, to be on the field, to contribute and help the team. The desire to play football again after what happened to his head [the clash with David Luiz in 2020] is an example for everyone. It has to be a motivation, an example of life. I’ve seen him doing very well in training, I’ve seen him working on extra things", the veteran goalkeeper said.

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:37 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: 'Important game for us', says Robert Lewandowski

    "This is an important game for us. It’s important that we show confidence. We know Mexico play high quality soccer, we know their potential. We’ll fight to win and we’ll do our best", Lewandowski said.

    "They have a lot of quality and pace, and are dynamic. We’ll have to be ready to stop them causing us problems", he further added.

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:30 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Excellent start by Tunisia!

    Excellent start by Tunisia, as they manage to hold Denmark to a 1-1 draw. Click here for the match highlights.

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:28 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: History in POL's side!

    Mexico and Poland's only previous World Cup meeting was in 1978's group phase. Poland emerged victorious with a 3-1 win.

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:10 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Lionel Messi's Argentina beaten!

    Lionel Messi's Argentina were humbled by Saudi Arabia in today's first World Cup match, losing 1-2. Despite Messi scoring a penalty in the first half, the Arab country bounced back with two second-half goals to stun Argentina. Follow the match highlights here.

  • Nov 22, 2022 08:01 PM IST

    Mexico vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Hello and welcome everyone!

    Hello and welcome everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's third FIFA World Cup 2022 match, as Mexico take on Poland in Qatar. Stay tuned for an exciting football match folks!

