Minnows with a mighty heart: How Cabo Verde, a nation with a population of 5,00,000, made Messi’s Argentina sweat

Cabo Verde showed everyone why, in football, the size of a country means very little. In their first-ever World Cup, they made life difficult for established football nations like Spain, Uruguay and Argentina. They went unbeaten in the group stage, holding both Spain and Uruguay to draws before finishing ahead of the two-time world champions to reach the knockout stage. In the Round of 32, they shocked the footballing world again by pushing defending champions Argentina to extra time and making them battle until the final whistle. A nation with a population of just over 500,000, playing at its maiden World Cup, took the world champions to their limits and came close to one of the greatest upsets in tournament history.

Cape Verde players were emotional after they got knocked out by Argentina. (REUTERS)

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When the World Cup expanded to 48 teams, few outside Africa knew much about Cabo Verde's national team. Over the past few weeks, they have made sure the football world will remember them. Their campaign began with a goalless draw against Spain, a result that first caught people's attention, but it was their fearless display against defending champions Argentina that truly announced their arrival. Despite the defeat, Cabo Verde left the tournament with the admiration of football fans worldwide for the courage, belief and quality they displayed on the biggest stage. They never looked overawed and pushed the defending champions all the way in one of the most gripping matches of the World Cup. Goalkeeper Vozinha, who was unfamiliar to many fans before the tournament, has emerged as one of its biggest success stories. His Instagram following jumped rapidly to nearly 20 million, highlighting the attention he and his teammates have attracted with a remarkable World Cup campaign.

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{{^usCountry}} Cabo Verde's World Cup journey did not happen overnight. It came after years of work by the Cape Verde Football Federation, which focused on building a stronger national team by bringing together players from the country and its diaspora. That approach has transformed the squad. Of the 26 players selected for the 2026 World Cup, 14 were born outside Cabo Verde, including six from Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The blend of locally produced talent and players developed in European football has added experience, depth and balance to the team, helping lay the foundation for this memorable campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cabo Verde's World Cup journey did not happen overnight. It came after years of work by the Cape Verde Football Federation, which focused on building a stronger national team by bringing together players from the country and its diaspora. That approach has transformed the squad. Of the 26 players selected for the 2026 World Cup, 14 were born outside Cabo Verde, including six from Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The blend of locally produced talent and players developed in European football has added experience, depth and balance to the team, helping lay the foundation for this memorable campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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Another important part of Cabo Verde's progress has been the continuity under head coach Bubista, who has led the team since January 2020. The federation resisted the temptation to make frequent coaching changes and instead gave him the time to shape the squad in his own way. Under Bubista, Cabo Verde grew into one of Africa's strongest defensive sides. At the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, they defeated four-time champions Ghana, held Egypt to a draw and reached the quarter-finals, results that showed the team was ready to compete with the continent's best.

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Ahead of the knockout clash, Vozinha had said, "It's a dream for any footballer to play against Argentina and Lionel Messi." When that dream became reality, he produced another outstanding performance, making eight saves, including several excellent stops to deny Messi. The Argentine captain did manage to beat him early in the first half with a sublime finish to open the scoring, but the Cape Verde goalkeeper never let his head drop. Vozinha, who once worked as a bus driver and an electrician to support his family before building a 15-year professional career, delivered a performance that will be remembered for years.

Vozinha and Lionel Messi embraced each othr after the match.

Cape Verde pushed Argentina to their limits from the opening whistle. They denied the Argentine forwards space, matching them physically and refusing to let them settle into their rhythm. Although Messi's brilliance gave Argentina a first-half lead, Cape Verde showed no signs of backing down. They kept pressing, competing for every ball and gradually grew into the contest. While they struggled to retain possession in the first half, they looked far more composed after the break, a change that shifted the momentum in their favour.

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Their persistence was rewarded in the 59th minute when Deroy Duarte's shot nutmegged Lisandro Martínez on its way to goal. The effort left Emiliano Martínez unsighted, giving the goalkeeper little chance as the ball found the back of the net. Argentina searched desperately for a winner inside 90 minutes, but Vozinha and his defenders threw themselves at everything, protecting their goal with remarkable determination and forcing the world champions into extra time.

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Extra time began with Argentina regaining the advantage almost immediately. In the 92nd minute, Lionel Messi whipped in another dangerous corner, and Lisandro Martínez met it with a powerful finish to restore his side's lead and finally beat Vozinha for a second time. Cape Verde, however, refused to surrender. Moments before the interval in extra time, Sidny Lopes Cabral produced one of the goals of the tournament, bending a spectacular effort from outside the box into the top corner to level the score at 2-2. The goal sparked wild celebrations and kept the underdogs' dream alive.

Cabo Verde fought till the final seconds

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Argentina eventually found the decisive breakthrough when another Messi corner reached Cristian Romero, whose header took a crucial deflection off Diney and ended up in the net as an own goal. Even then, Cape Verde kept pushing forward relentlessly, forcing Argentina to defend deep until the final whistle before the world champions finally secured their place in the quarter-finals.

The Cape Verde players were in tears after the final whistle, devastated by a defeat that came only after extra time. The pain of coming so close was visible on every face. But once those emotions settle, they will have every reason to look back on this campaign with immense pride. Against the defending champions, they refused to be intimidated, matched them for long periods and fought until the very last seconds of the contest. Even with the odds stacked heavily against them, they never stopped believing and never stopped competing. Their journey showed what can happen when a team backs itself and commits fully to a dream. They may have lost the match, but they left the tournament with something far greater than a result. They earned the admiration and respect of the football world, and their remarkable run will be remembered long after the final score is forgotten.

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