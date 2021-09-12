Home / Sports / Football / Mohamed Salah joins 100 club as Liverpool win at Leeds in match marred by Elliott injury
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring.&nbsp;(Getty)
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring. (Getty)
football

Mohamed Salah joins 100 club as Liverpool win at Leeds in match marred by Elliott injury

  • Salah became the 30th player to join the Premier League's 100-goal club in the 20th minute. 
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Leeds
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 11:35 PM IST

Mohamed Salah's 100th Premier League goal helped Liverpool cruise to a 3-0 victory at 10-man Leeds United on Sunday in a match that was marred by a nasty injury to teenager Harvey Elliott. 

After a lightning-fast start to the game, Salah became the 30th player to join the Premier League's 100-goal club in the 20th minute, tapping home from close range from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

The visitors missed a host of chances to make it two in the first half, before Fabinho made one count early in the second period to put Juergen Klopp's side on course for three points in West Yorkshire.

There was a worrying sight later in the half as Elliott needed lengthy treatment on the pitch following a tackle from Leeds' Pascal Struijk, with the hosts' substitute shown a straight red card for the challenge by the referee. Elliott was taken off on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious leg injury, receiving applause from Leeds fans as he was taken down the touchline.

Liverpool regained their composure to add a stoppage-time third through Sadio Mane to put the seal on a victory that moved them above Manchester City into third in the standings, while Leeds sit 17th without a win from four league matches this season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mo salah liverpool leeds united english premier league harvey elliott + 3 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.