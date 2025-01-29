Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohammedan Sporting’s head coach quits, investor claims he will stay

ByDhiman Sarkar
Jan 29, 2025 11:19 PM IST

Former Russia international Chernyshov resigned on Wednesday saying he had not been paid for three months

Kolkata: Mohammedan Sporting’s investor claimed to have convinced head coach Andrey Chernyshov to stay after the Russian resigned on Wednesday saying he had not been paid for three months. “The coach resigned but we have got him to change his mind,” said Dipak Singh, director BunkerHill Sports, the club’s investor since 2020.

Mohammedan Sporting Club (in black) players in action against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League in Kolkata in November, 2024. (PTI)
Mohammedan Sporting Club (in black) players in action against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League in Kolkata in November, 2024. (PTI)

The former Soviet Union and Russia international though will not be present for Mohammedan Sporting’s next two matches, against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday and away to Hyderabad FC on February 8. “He wanted some time off to be with his family,” said Singh. Assistant Meharjuddin Wadoo would be in charge, he said.

The players have been assured that the club will start clearing salaries from next week, said Singh. He met with footballers and staff on Wednesday evening. Players and staff have not been paid for nearly three months, according to an official.

“Now that only the formalities remain to be completed in the club transferring shares, we will release all pending payments,” said Singh.

Before this season’s Indian Super League (ISL), Singh’s company had got Shrachi Sports as co-investors. The investors had stopped payments over non-transfer of shares, Shrachi Sports said in a media release last week adding that it was awaiting its quota of shares from Bunker Hill. That had not happened because the club had not done its bit, the investors said.

At a meeting last week with the investors, Mohammedan Sporting agreed to transfer shares. But with payments pending, Chernyshov took Wednesday’s training session and then told the players he was stepping down. “A lot of the players were very emotional,” said a club official. “The coach needed assurance that we will stay,” said Singh.

Chernyshov had guided Mohammedan Sporting, who were promoted to ISL after winning the 2023-24 I-League, to three draws and a win against Bengaluru FC in four matches before losing 0-3 to Mumbai City FC on Sunday. But with 11 points after 17 rounds, the club established in 1891 is at the bottom of the standings.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On