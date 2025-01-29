Mohammedan Sporting’s head coach quits, investor claims he will stay

Kolkata: Mohammedan Sporting’s investor claimed to have convinced head coach Andrey Chernyshov to stay after the Russian resigned on Wednesday saying he had not been paid for three months. “The coach resigned but we have got him to change his mind,” said Dipak Singh, director BunkerHill Sports, the club’s investor since 2020. Mohammedan Sporting Club (in black) players in action against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League in Kolkata in November, 2024. (PTI)

The former Soviet Union and Russia international though will not be present for Mohammedan Sporting’s next two matches, against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday and away to Hyderabad FC on February 8. “He wanted some time off to be with his family,” said Singh. Assistant Meharjuddin Wadoo would be in charge, he said.

The players have been assured that the club will start clearing salaries from next week, said Singh. He met with footballers and staff on Wednesday evening. Players and staff have not been paid for nearly three months, according to an official.

“Now that only the formalities remain to be completed in the club transferring shares, we will release all pending payments,” said Singh.

Before this season’s Indian Super League (ISL), Singh’s company had got Shrachi Sports as co-investors. The investors had stopped payments over non-transfer of shares, Shrachi Sports said in a media release last week adding that it was awaiting its quota of shares from Bunker Hill. That had not happened because the club had not done its bit, the investors said.

At a meeting last week with the investors, Mohammedan Sporting agreed to transfer shares. But with payments pending, Chernyshov took Wednesday’s training session and then told the players he was stepping down. “A lot of the players were very emotional,” said a club official. “The coach needed assurance that we will stay,” said Singh.

Chernyshov had guided Mohammedan Sporting, who were promoted to ISL after winning the 2023-24 I-League, to three draws and a win against Bengaluru FC in four matches before losing 0-3 to Mumbai City FC on Sunday. But with 11 points after 17 rounds, the club established in 1891 is at the bottom of the standings.