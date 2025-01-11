Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL 2024-25 LIVE Updates: Arch-rivals MBSG, EBFC face-off in highly-anticipated Kolkata Derby

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL 2024-25 LIVE Updates: Touted as the Kolkata Derby, Mohun Bagan Super Giant host arch-rivals East Bengal, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. The hosts boast a strong record against East Bengal in ISL history, winning eight out of their nine encounters. The Red and Gold Brigade have struggled against Bagan in ISL, and have found it hard to score, bagging only five goals and averaging 0.56 goals per game, their second-lowest against any opponent in the competition....Read More

East Bengal are also 11th in the ISL table, with two wins in their last five matches. Meanwhile, The Mariners are in pole position, and have scored 22 goals vs East Bengal in ISL history. The Mariners have also been dominant defensively against East Bengal. Bagan will also aim to get their fourth league double vs East Bengal in the ISL. During the ongoing season, East Bengal have found it hard to convert chances, recording the third-least goals (16). They have strengthened their attack with the signing of Venezuelan striker Richard Celis, who can be used as a centre-forward and also as a left winger.

Speaking ahead of the match, Bagan head coach Jose Molina said, “We need to perform well tomorrow. What we did in the ISL so far doesn’t matter in tomorrow’s game. We need to perform well, defeat them in the 90 minutes tomorrow on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Bengal head coach Oscan Bruzon stated, “We have to optimise the resources that are available to us and we have full confidence in the players who will take the field to play in the Kolkata Derby.”

The spotlight will be on Dimitrios Petratos, who has scored four goals for Bagan in this fixture, the most by any player in the history of this rivalry in the ISL. If he scores again tonight, it will be the highest goal tally against any ISL opponent. Meanwhile, his teammates Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco have also registered the highest and second-highest number of touches in the opposition box among Indian players, with 58 and 57 respectively. Meanwhile, East Bengal’s Diitrios Diamantakos has scored in three of his five showdowns vs Bagan, with four goals. In the ongoing season, he has registered three goals and one assist.