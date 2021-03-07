Morata double fires Juventus to comeback win over Lazio

Two goals from Alvaro Morata helped Juventus come from behind to beat Lazio 3-1 in Serie A on Saturday, closing the gap on leaders Inter Milan to seven points. Joaquin Correa capitalised on an underhit backpass from Juve's Dejan Kulusevski before finishing well to give the visitors a surprise 14th-minute lead.

With Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, the champions struggled to create any real openings until Adrien Rabiot scored a rare Serie A goal, firing into the roof of the net from a tight angle six minutes before the break to level.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic almost put Lazio back ahead but was denied by the crossbar, and Juve capitalised by edging ahead through a fine Morata finish in the 57th minute. Three minutes later, Morata slotted home from the penalty spot after Aaron Ramsey had been fouled to make sure of a win that moved Juve on to 52 points, one behind AC Milan.

Milan and Inter are in action on Sunday and Monday respectively. A third defeat in four league games dented Lazio's top-four hopes, with Simone Inzaghi's men down in seventh on 43 points, six behind fourth-placed Atalanta.