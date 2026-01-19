Morocco media disses Senegal; calls Sadio Mane's team ‘unsporting’ for antics in AFCON final

Moroccan media on Monday joined the condemnation of Senegal who briefly walked off the field before returning to beat the hosts in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

After a 50-year wait, Morocco had the title in their grasp when they were awarded a controversial penalty in the final seconds of normal time. The kick was delayed when several Senegal players walked off. When he eventually took the kick, Brahim Diaz missed. Senegal went on to win 1-0 in extra time.

One Moroccan outlet, Le360, called the match a "missed rendezvous with history" and magazine TelQuel described it as "a nightmare".

Daily newspaper Le Matin pointed the finger at the Atlas Lions' head coach, Walid Regragui, saying "the coach did not keep his word after repeatedly claiming he was capable of bringing home the trophy".

The paper also lamented that "fair play was not present" during the game, blaming Senegal for the delay of nearly 20 minutes after the penalty decision.

Some Senegal fans at the opposite end of the stadium threw chairs and other objects and attempted to get onto the field of play.

News website Ledesk described Senegal's behaviour as "inexplicable anti-football", but others like Le360 said Senegal were "better on the pitch", adding they "did not steal their victory".

"After all, that's football," Le360 wrote and urged Morocco to "pull themselves together quickly" before the World Cup this summer.