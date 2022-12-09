Netherlands vs Argentina Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi helps ARG take 1-0 lead in 1st half
FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final Live Score Netherlands vs Argentina: A sensational, defence-piercing pass from Lionel Messi helped Nahuel Molina to score and out Argentina ahead in the first half. Catch the latest updates of NED v ARG FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final Match and Football Live Score.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final Live Score Netherlands vs Argentina: Argentina won easily over Australia, with Lionel Messi dominating the show again. Argentina needed Messi's magic once more against Australia in the Round of 16, and their defence soaked up all of the pressure thrown at them by the Socceroos in the closing stages of the game. The Netherlands were clinical in front of goal against the United States, but manager Louis Van Gaal wasn't quite satisfied with his team's performance since he felt they lost a lot of ball possession. There has been a bit of a war of words between the two camps and so some spice already in the air.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 10, 2022 01:37 AM IST
Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup Live score: 2ND HALF KICK OFF!
Argentina get the ball rolling. Wonder if we will have more movement in this second half considering one of these two sides are going to be out after this. Van Gaal has brought on Steven Berghuis and Teun Koopmeiners for Steven Bergwijn and Marten de Roon.
-
Dec 10, 2022 01:24 AM IST
Netherlands vs Argentina live score: HALF TIME! Netherlands 0-1 Argentina
Not the greatest of first halves but who cares when Messi does his thing, eh? Nahuel Molina scored what will probably remain the most special goal of is career. Apart from that little moment, it has been a half in which most of the players seem to have walked more than run.
-
Dec 10, 2022 01:16 AM IST
NED vs ARG, FIFA World Cup Live score: 5 minutes of added time
Not too many chances or stoppages in this half really and so it will just be five minutes of injury time. The ref has shown yellow cards to Julian Alvarez and Wout Weghorst, the latter being on the bench. That is five yellow cards shown already, two of those to those on the bench. The referee just telling everyone to not be too naughty, he has cards for everyone.
-
Dec 10, 2022 01:13 AM IST
Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup Live score: A little mess for the ref to clean up
43 mins: Acuna has a kick at Dumfries' ankle and the latter goes down in a heap. Acuna follows the ball and Timber comes accross and pushes his him hands on chest to the ground, seemingly as a tit-for-tat. Timber and Acuna get yellow cards for all that nonsense and the latter will miss the semi-final if Argentina go through.
-
Dec 10, 2022 01:10 AM IST
Netherlands vs Argentina live score: Shot from Messi!
40 mins: Messi receives the ball on the left just inside the box, surrounded by about three Dutch shirts, Nathan Ake behind him being the man giving him the most grief. He fakes a movement to the outside before dipping his shoulder and turning the other way and taking a shot all in one swift movement. That was low but straight at Noppert.
-
Dec 10, 2022 01:04 AM IST
FIFA World Cup Live score: GOAL! ARGENTINA TAKE THE LEAD!
35 mins: Nabuel Molina's goal with love from Lionel Messi. The maestro with a pass that slices the Dutch defence on the left and puts it on a platter for Molina, he buries it for his first-ever international goal. That goal has come out of nowhere but then Messi does dig goals out of nowhere, either by scoring them himself or providing them for others. Messi collects the ball on the right, threads his way inside and then suddenly reverses a glorious through ball for Molina that seemed to have catched out even the Dutch player that was following the Argentinian captain.
-
Dec 10, 2022 01:00 AM IST
Netherlands vs Argentina live score: 30 minutes gone
Argentina with a lot of possession now and now both sets of players seem to have given Messi competition for walking stats. The only excitement of the last five minutes comes towards the end of the 30th minute when the Argentinian manager Lionel Scaloni gets shown a yellow card for making a real nuisance of himself at that touchline.
-
Dec 10, 2022 12:55 AM IST
NED vs ARG, FIFA World Cup Live score: 25 mins gone, NED 0-0 ARG
And now two Argentinians get in each other's way. Alvarez tries to loan the ball to Acuna and move forward on the left, probably expecting his teammate to lay it off for him and get out of the way. Acuna not quite on the same wavelength and the two run into each other. It is just a mutual nudge though, more clumsy than dangerous.
-
Dec 10, 2022 12:54 AM IST
FIFA World Cup Live score: A shot from Netherlands!
23 mins: It does look like Bergwijn and Depay kind of got in each other's way here. The shot comes from the latter from the edge of the box just left of centre and fizzes wide. First nip for the Netherlands.
-
Dec 10, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup Live score: Messi's shot!
21 mins: Goes over the bar! And quite a few metres above it as well. The first real shy he has had at the goal today. That shot came after a long period in which the Netherlands sucked the life out of the game. And after that shot, the Netherlands continue doing the same. It hasn't been the e most thrilling of 20 minutes of football.
-
Dec 10, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Netherlands vs Argentina live score: 15 mins gone, Netherlands 0-0 Argentina
Netherlands have had more of the ball in these last 15 mins, and that means that there hasn't been much happening. The Dutch have been as pragmatic as ever but unable to thread too many passes together in the Argentine final third.
-
Dec 10, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup Live score: 10 mins
Can't really say if either side has truly pulled away from the other but Argentina have looked more likely to score. Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert gave everyone a little scare by playing a risky pass that went just past the extended leg of Julian Alvarez to a centre back.
-
Dec 10, 2022 12:35 AM IST
FIFA World Cup Live score: 5 mins gone…
Argentina push forward but their attack fizzles out just at the edge of the box after they come up against an Orange wall. It might be that kind of a game for them today.
-
Dec 10, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup Live score: KICK OFF!
Here we go then! Both teams in their iconic traditional colours. Argentina attacking from right to left. The Argentine national anthem was absolutely thundered out by the majority of the fans who are wearing Argentina's colours.
-
Dec 10, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Netherlands vs Argentina live score: The players walk out!
Here they are! Virgil Van Dijk leads out the Dutch, Lionel Messi leads out the Argentines. Netherlands national anthem comes first, then Argentina's. Go on. Feel it in the air.
-
Dec 10, 2022 12:18 AM IST
NED vs ARG, FIFA World Cup Live score: A Messi affair
Lionel Messi gave #2013vibes with how he was prancing circles around the Australian defence. He first scored his first World Cup knockout goal and went past Maradona's tally in this tournament. He could have then assisted at least one more, had it not been for Lisandro Martinez's misfiring feet, and almost scored another in the last 10 minutes. But Netherlands are no Australia, let's see how the maestro handles with this.
-
Dec 10, 2022 12:13 AM IST
FIFA World Cup Live score: Van Gaal's fairytale
Louis Van Gaal had revealed in Aprl that he had received 25 radiation treatments for an aggressive form of prostate cancer and he kept the diagnosis from his players during their World Cup qualifying campaign. Defender Daley Blind said the 71-year-old’s illness, and how he handled the situation, is on the players’ minds in Qatar. “Of course it is in the back of our heads,” the Ajax defender said. “From the first moment we didn’t know about it. He did everything he could to keep it from us. He was even going to the hospital during the nights, so as not to show the team what he was going through.
-
Dec 09, 2022 11:55 PM IST
Netherlands vs Argentina live score: The spice
So, Angel di Maria started it off by saying that Louis Van Gaal was the ‘worst manager' of his career. Van Gaal replied by saying that Memphis Depay, who was sitting with his default player's face for press conferences beside him, also had to deal with him at Man United and now they ‘kiss each other on the mouth’, leading to Depay's statue face to break. And then, came the little joust with the media over tactics. “I get the same question from you every time but you don’t understand that football is evolving,” he said in a tone of exasperation. “At this World Cup we see that the results are very tight, even between big teams and supposedly smaller countries, because compact defending is simply easier than attacking. But it’s not true if it seems we are only defending. I hope that is clear now.”
Can you smell it?
-
Dec 09, 2022 11:41 PM IST
NED vs ARG, FIFA World Cup Live score: In other news…
A little team called Brazil ARE OUT OF THE WORLD CUP!!!!!! Well Croatia have done a real number on the five-time champions. Brazil's World Cup campaign seemed to have come alive in a burst of splendid colours when Neymar scored a truly lovely goal in the first half of extra time. But then Croatia scored the equaliser through Bruno Petkovic. Then, Croatia did their thing in the penalties and BRAZIL HAVE BEEN KNOCKED OUT. Argentina are now the only South American team left in the tournament. Talk about seismic results.
-
Dec 09, 2022 11:39 PM IST
Netherlands vs Argentina live score: Netherlands squad
Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Blind; Gakpo; Depay, Bergwijn.
-
Dec 09, 2022 11:38 PM IST
NED vs ARG, FIFA World Cup Live score: Argentina squad
E Martinez; Romero, Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez; Molina, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Acuna; Messi, Alvarez.
-
Dec 09, 2022 11:29 PM IST
Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup Live score: Hello and welcome!
There has been a bit of a war of words between the two camps already, chiefly between Louis Van Gaal and Angel di Maria. There was also some sparring between Van Gaal and the media in the press conference over his tactics. Well, Croatia have proven that the only thing that matters, is winning, when they did a number over Brazil.