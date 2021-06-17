Netherlands vs Austria, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online

UEFA EURO 2020, Netherlands vs Austria Live Streaming: In match 18 of the European Championships, Netherlands will look to cement their place in the Round of 16 with a win over Austria. However, it won’t be an easy task for Frank de Boer’s side as the Austrians looked in good form against North Macedonia in their last match. The likes of David Alaba, Marko Arnautovic will be a threat for the Dutch.

Here’s all you need to know about Netherlands vs Austria UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands vs Austria taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands vs Austria will take place at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands vs Austria begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands vs Austria begins at 12:30 AM IST on Friday (June 18).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands vs Austria?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands vs Austria will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands vs Austria online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Netherlands vs Austria will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between the Netherlands vs Austria match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020