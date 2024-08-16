New special rule introduced for new Premier League 2024-25 season

The new Premier League 2024-25 season is set to begin on Saturday and football fans around the world will once again be glued to their television sets this weekend. Manchester United face Fulham in the season opener, at Old Trafford on Saturday. Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola celebrates with the Premier League trophy.(AP)

A new rule will also grace the Premier League, and will see it break its age-old tradition for clubs to reveal their matchday squads an hour before kick-off. The rule has been removed by the competition's governing body ahead of the new season.

According to the new rule, clubs will have an extra 15 minutes and can release their team sheets 75 minutes before kick-off. So for a match starting at 3:00 PM, the team sheets will be released to the public by 1:45 PM now, giving less time to managers to make last-minute changes. This could make matches more competitive in the upcoming season and adheres with UEFA rules.

The Premier League handbook now states, "at least 75 minutes before the time fixed for the kick-off of a league match".

The handbook also declares, "A representative of each participating Club shall submit a team sheet by such method as approved by the Board containing the following particulars: L.23.1. the shirt numbers and names of its Players (including substitute Players) who are to take part in that League Match."

"L.23.2. the colour of the Strip to be worn by its Players, including the goalkeeper; and L.23.3. the names and job titles of up to seven Officials who will occupy the trainer’s bench during that League Match", the handbook continues.

"L.24. At least 60 minutes before the time fixed for the kick-off of a League Match, the Manager or a senior member of the coaching staff listed in Rule L.23.3 of each participating Club shall attend a briefing with the referee."