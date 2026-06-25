Neymar Jr breaks down in tears after emotional Brazil return ends 981-day wait at FIFA World Cup

Neymar Jr's long-awaited return to the Brazil national team ended with an emotional scene that captured the significance of the moment. After 981 days away from international football, the 34-year-old finally pulled on the famous yellow jersey again, marking a comeback that meant far more than just another appearance.

Neymar Jr broke down in tears after Brazil vs Scotland match. (X Image)

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Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti had revealed before the World Cup match against Scotland that Neymar would feature, though he started on the bench. The forward was introduced in the 76th minute in place of Matheus Cunha, prompting a thunderous ovation from the crowd as supporters welcomed one of the country's greatest players back onto the international stage.

The appearance also saw Neymar make history by featuring in his fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup, adding another milestone to his remarkable career. While he had only a brief cameo, the occasion itself was enough to leave a lasting impression.

At the final whistle, Neymar struggled to contain his emotions. The cameras captured the Brazilian star with tears in his eyes as he reflected on a journey that had included injuries, setbacks and a lengthy absence from the national team. Moments later, those tears turned into smiles when he reunited with his wife and daughter on the sidelines, bringing a touching end to a memorable night for the former captain.

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{{^usCountry}} Neymar entered the tournament after overcoming a right calf injury that had kept him sidelined for more than a month, having returned to full training with Brazil on Sunday. The 34-year-old remains his country's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 129 appearances and continues to be one of the most influential figures in Brazilian football. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neymar entered the tournament after overcoming a right calf injury that had kept him sidelined for more than a month, having returned to full training with Brazil on Sunday. The 34-year-old remains his country's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 129 appearances and continues to be one of the most influential figures in Brazilian football. {{/usCountry}}

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His appearance against Scotland marked a significant milestone, making him part of a select group of players to feature in four consecutive FIFA World Cups. Across those tournaments, Neymar has scored eight goals while playing a key role in Brazil's campaigns on the world stage.

Vinicius in top form

Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr continued his outstanding World Cup campaign with a brace as Brazil cruised to a 3-0 victory over Scotland and secured their place in the Round of 32. Matheus Cunha also got on the scoresheet, finding the net for the second consecutive match to maintain his strong run of form. Vinicius opened the scoring in the seventh minute before adding his second just before halftime, taking his tally to four goals in the tournament. The Real Madrid star has now scored in all three of Brazil’s group-stage matches and sits level with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, just one goal behind Lionel Messi.