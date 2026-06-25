Brazil crush Scotland to finish top of Group C, Morocco survive Haiti scare to enter knockouts

Brazil finished top of Group C after a clinical 3-0 win over Scotland in Miami, while Morocco beat Haiti 4-2 in Atlanta to join the five-time champions in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Vinicius scored twice for Brazil (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The final matchday began with Brazil and Morocco level on four points, with Brazil ahead on goal difference. Scotland, sitting on three points, needed a result against Brazil to push for automatic qualification or strengthen their third-place case. Haiti, already eliminated after defeats to Scotland and Brazil, had only pride to play for against Morocco.

Brazil removed any uncertainty early. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in the seventh minute, giving Carlo Ancelotti’s side the control they wanted and putting immediate pressure on Scotland. The Real Madrid forward then struck again in first-half stoppage time, heading in from close range after Scotland failed to deal with a cross into the box.

Scotland had moments after the break and forced Alisson into work, but their defensive mistakes left them too much to recover from. Matheus Cunha made it 3-0 on the hour mark after Bruno Guimaraes won the ball and set him up inside the area. Neymar also came on late, making his long-awaited return to Brazil duty, but by then the match and the group picture were already effectively settled.

The result took Brazil to seven points from three matches, with seven goals scored and only one conceded. More importantly, it protected their advantage over Morocco and ensured they finished as Group C winners.

Morocco survive Haiti scare as Group C picture is settled While Brazil were cruising in Miami, Morocco had to work far harder in Atlanta. Haiti stunned the Atlas Lions by going ahead in the 10th minute, through a goal initially credited to Lenny Joseph before later being recorded as a Yassine Bounou own goal. Morocco responded through Achraf Hakimi in the 39th minute, only for Haiti to hit back almost immediately through Wilson Isidor’s superb long-range strike.

That left Morocco under real pressure, but Ismael Saibari equalised in first-half stoppage time to make it 2-2. The goal was significant not only for the match but also for Saibari’s tournament, with the midfielder continuing his strong scoring run in the group stage.

Morocco showed greater control after half-time. Substitute Soufiane Rahimi put them ahead for the first time in the 78th minute, before Gessime Yassine sealed the 4-2 win in the 89th minute after a VAR check confirmed that the ball had stayed in play before Rahimi’s assist.

Also Read: Brazil vs Scotland Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Jr's brilliance takes Selecao through as Group C winners

The victory took Morocco to seven points, the same as Brazil, but they finished second because of goal difference. Brazil ended with a goal difference of +6, while Morocco finished on +3.

Scotland finished third on three points after one win and two defeats. Their goal difference dropped to -3 after the Brazil loss, leaving them outside the automatic top-two places and dependent on the ranking of third-placed teams across the other groups. In the expanded 48-team format, the top two from each group qualify along with the eight best third-placed sides.

Haiti finished bottom of Group C without a point, but their final match at least gave them their first goals of the tournament and a spirited farewell.

Brazil will now enter the Round of 32 as Group C winners, while Morocco progress as runners-up. Scotland, meanwhile, must wait for the third-place table to know whether their campaign continues.