IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Neymar not ready to face Barcelona in Champions League
Paris St Germain's Neymar: File photo(REUTERS)
Paris St Germain's Neymar: File photo(REUTERS)
football

Neymar not ready to face Barcelona in Champions League

Striker Moise Kean will also miss Wednesday's game while he continues his recovery from COVID-19.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:34 PM IST

Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League match against Barcelona because he has not fully recovered from injury, the club said Tuesday.

PSG heads into Wednesday's game with a 4-1 lead from the first leg, which Neymar also missed against his former club after sustaining an adductor muscle injury on Feb. 11 while playing against Marseille.

He only resumed light training with the squad last week.

PSG said Neymar's condition will be reassessed in the next few days.

Striker Moise Kean will also miss Wednesday's game while he continues his recovery from COVID-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neymar psg
Close
FC Porto's Sergio Oliveira celebrates scoring their second goal (REUTERS)
FC Porto's Sergio Oliveira celebrates scoring their second goal (REUTERS)
football

Ten-man Porto enter Champions League quarters with late away goal at Juventus

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:36 AM IST
  • Sergio Oliveira's extra-time free-kick for Porto's second goal proved decisive for the visitors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal (REUTERS)
Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal (REUTERS)
football

UEFA Champions League: Haaland stars again as Dortmund reaches quarters

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:21 AM IST
  • Haaland took his season tally to 10 goals for Dortmund to progress with a 5-4 win on aggregate. The Bundesliga team won the first leg of their last-16 tie 3-2 in Seville, where Haaland also scored two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manvir Singh doubled his side’s lead in the 68th minute. (ISL)
Manvir Singh doubled his side’s lead in the 68th minute. (ISL)
football

ISL: Manvir winner takes ATK Mohun Bagan to final

By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:08 PM IST
  • ATK Mohun Bagan, in its first year as a joint entity, reached the Indian Super League final with a 2-1 victory over NorthEast United.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Germany coach Joachim Löw(Twitter)
Germany coach Joachim Löw(Twitter)
football

Löw to quit as Germany coach after European Championship

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:34 PM IST
The German soccer federation said Tuesday that Löw asked to terminate his contract, which was to run through the 2022 World Cup, after this year's European tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paris St Germain's Neymar: File photo(REUTERS)
Paris St Germain's Neymar: File photo(REUTERS)
football

Neymar not ready to face Barcelona in Champions League

PTI, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Striker Moise Kean will also miss Wednesday's game while he continues his recovery from COVID-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel celebrates with Cesar Azpilicueta after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel celebrates with Cesar Azpilicueta after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Chelsea march on under Tuchel with 2-0 win over Everton

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:05 AM IST
In the 64th minute, Havertz raced on to a long ball and was brought down by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Jorginho scored from the spot after his trademark skip to send Pickford the wrong way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai City players are over the moon after the winning penalty was scored. (ISL)
Mumbai City players are over the moon after the winning penalty was scored. (ISL)
football

Mumbai City FC pip FC Goa to enter ISL final

By Bhargab Sarmah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:14 PM IST
  • Mumbai City managed to eke out a goalless draw before winning the tie that finished 2-2 on aggregate in penalties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Getty Images)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Getty Images)
football

With Ole at the wheel, United know where they are going

By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:43 PM IST
  • Emphatic win against City shows Solskjaer’s tactical nous and the ability to improve players
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of David James. (Getty Images)
File image of David James. (Getty Images)
football

The art of modern goalkeeping according to David James

By Rajesh Pansare, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:34 AM IST
  • Elaborating on the polarisation aspect, James cited the examples of quality goalkeepers on display in the Champions League knockouts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Southampton's Danny Ings receives medical attention(Pool via REUTERS)
Southampton's Danny Ings receives medical attention(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Saints' Danny Ings out for three weeks with muscle injury

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Ings went to ground early in the game at Bramall Lane and was replaced by Che Adams as manager Ralph Hasenhuettl was left frustrated by another injury to his influential striker, though the Austrian said the problem was not as bad as suspected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Champions League Trophy stands on display during the UEFA Champions League football group stage draw ceremony.(Getty Images)
The Champions League Trophy stands on display during the UEFA Champions League football group stage draw ceremony.(Getty Images)
football

European clubs target global fans with Champions League plan

AP, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:14 PM IST
  • A UEFA-led proposal to change its clubs competitions in 2024 — abolishing traditional four-team groups and adding 100 Champions League games in a 36-team format — was being presented to more than 200 European Club Association members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.(REUTERS)
football

Rangers still have work to do, says Gerrard after title win

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Rangers, with 88 points from 32 matches, sealed their 55th league title after second-placed Celtic were frustrated by Dundee United in a goalless draw.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tottenham's Gareth Bale.(Pool via REUTERS)
Tottenham's Gareth Bale.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Bale over psychological scars of past injuries: Mourinho

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Bale and Harry Kane struck two goals each on Sunday to help Spurs move into sixth spot in the Premier League on 45 points after 27 games, two points adrift of Chelsea in fourth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Ilaix Moriba celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi REUTERS/Vincent West(REUTERS)
Barcelona's Ilaix Moriba celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi REUTERS/Vincent West(REUTERS)
football

Barca has deficit to overcome to recover in Champions League

AP, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Even though PSG defends a big lead at Parc des Princes, there may be some nerves about facing Lionel Messi in top form once again. PSG went out after losing 6-1 in Spain in 2017 having won the home leg 4-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Barcelona elects Joan Laporta as new club president. (REUTERS)
FC Barcelona elects Joan Laporta as new club president. (REUTERS)
football

Joan Laporta back as president at embattled Barcelona

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:02 AM IST
  • During the seven years of his presidency, the first team achieved two Champions Leagues, four league championships, a Copa del Rey, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, three Spanish Super Cups and three Spanish Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP