Neymar offered mega deal, to earn Cristiano Ronaldo’s wages: Reports

Since making his 222 million Euros move to PSG, Neymar has been a divisive figure in Paris. The Brazilian hasn't lived up to the club's expectations, which is leading them to Champions League glory. The former Barcelona attacker is also prone to injuries which has irritated fans and even he hasn't responded well to criticism.

Neymar could depart PSG.(AP)

With Lionel Messi departing the club as a free agent, there have been reports that the PSG hierarchy would also try to sell Neymar. Also, Neymar could hit the jackpot in terms of finances as Al-Hilal are reportedly interested in signing him after Messi snubbed them for Inter Miami.

According to CBS Sports, he could be getting wages comparable to Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League club midway through the 2022-23 season. Neymar could receive wages of 200 million Euros per year, and the club would pay a transfer fee in the region of 45 million Euros. He is under contract with PSG until 2025.

Saudi Arabian football also saw Karim Benzema sign for newly crowned champions Al-Ittihad recently. It will be interesting to see if Neymar will make a move to Saudi Arabia, and if he does, it could hurt his chances in making Brazil's squad for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Recently, Neymar praised Messi's move to Inter Miami. Speaking to ESPN, he said, "I'm certain that Leo is going to change the league in the United States. I believe the league will become a lot more popular. So everyone has to take advantage and enjoy watching him play because unfortunately nothing lasts forever."

"I'm sad and happy at the same time. I already knew. Messi is one of my best friends, a gift that soccer has given me. I had the opportunity to get to know him, to play with him and then, to build a beautiful friendship. So, I knew that he wanted to come here and we spoke about it. I told him he was going to be very happy in the city, because of the style of life, the opportunity to come to live and play here in Miami", he further added.

