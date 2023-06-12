Watch: Lionel Messi detained by Chinese police at Beijing airport, reason revealed

Argentina are scheduled to face Australia in an international friendly at the Workers Stadium in Beijing, on Thursday. The reigning FIFA World Cup champions will be looking to build on their good form and impress fans in China. Lionel Messi was detained at Beijing airport.

But it looks like Argentina's preparations for the friendly faced a minor hiccup as captain Lionel Messi was detailed by Chinese police. Arriving in Beijing, the 35-year-old was detained by police in the airport due to passport issues, as he reportedly didn't apply for a visa. Messi possesses both Argentine and Spanish passports, and he took the latter to China. Spanish passports don't have visa-free entry to China, but they can enter Taiwan without a visa. The Argentine reportedly thought that Taiwan was a part of China and didn't apply for a visa.

Initially, language was an issue between Messi and the Chinese airport guards, but it got resolved soon. He received an expedited visa and will be able to play in the friendly.

Here's the video:

Messi recently departed PSG as a free agent and has joined Inter Miami. The veteran was jeered by PSG fans in his last match, something which has happened during his time in France. Rushing to Messi's defence, former teammate Sergio Aguero said, "Leo's time at PSG has been very relevant. Counting the five major leagues, including the Champions League, there are only two players who have passed 20 goals and 20 assists. One is Leo and the other is Vinicius. He was also the top assister in Ligue 1 with 16 passes leading to goals."

"In addition, in his two seasons he won two leagues and a French Super Cup. Although not all of these achievements are numbers. What Leo imposes on the field goes far beyond statistics. I think you must put his time at PSG in the right place," he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON