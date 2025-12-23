Neymar undergoes knee surgery after pulling Santos up; Hopes to join Brazil's World Cup preparations

Neymar celebrates after the match.(REUTERS) Neymar has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, targeting the medial meniscus. Neymar has undergone arthroscopic surgery in his left knee after the end of his club’s Brazilian season, closing the curtain on a stop-start run that again hinged on his fitness.

The 33-year-old forward, who returned to boyhood colours this year, will now begin rehabilitation as he targets a return in time for Brazil’s next international windows.

He will be assessed, with training loads increased step by step once pain-free stability fully returns.

What the club said and what happens next

In an official medical update, Santos FC said the procedure was carried out to address a problem with the medial meniscus in Neymar’s left knee. The operation took place at Mater de Hospital in Nova Lima and was performed by Dr Rodrigo Lasmar. The update added that the surgery was completed successfully and that Neymar will start physiotherapy in the coming days.

No exact timeline was provided, which is common for meniscus-related procedures where recovery can vary depending on the extent of the repair and the athlete’s response to rehab. The immediate focus will be on reducing swelling, restoring range of motion and rebuilding strength around the joint before Neymar progresses to running, sharp changes of direction and full contact training.

For the team, the update offers clarity after a season in which Neymar’s availability remained a headline. When fit, his presence shaped the attacking identity, drawing crowds and attention while also offering the final pass and set-piece craft that few players in the league can match. But when he was absent, the side was forced to adjust their tempo and structure, often leaning more heavily on transitions rather than sustained possession.

For Neymar, the surgery is another pivotal checkpoint in the second act of a career that has been repeatedly disrupted by injury in recent years. His goal now is to string together uninterrupted weeks of training, regain rhythm and demonstrate that his body can handle the demands of top-level football over an extended period.

Brazil will also watch closely. Neymar remains one of the country’s most influential figures and a central talking point ahead of the long build-up to the 2026 World Cup. A smooth recovery would strengthen his case for continued involvement, while any setback would intensify questions about how much the national team can plan around him.

Further updates are expected as milestones are reached. For now, the message is simple: surgery done, rehab begins immediately