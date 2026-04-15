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Ousmane Dembele double at Liverpool fires PSG into Champions League semis

PSG will meet either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the next round, with the German side leading 2-1 ahead of Wednesday's quarter-final second leg.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 06:41 am IST
Reuters |
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Ousmane Dembele struck twice to confirm Paris St Germain's place in the Champions League semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Liverpool on Tuesday, sealing a 4-0 aggregate win in their quarter-final tie at a rain-soaked Anfield.

PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain(AP)

The holders soaked up sustained second-half pressure from Liverpool, who were roared on by a raucous home crowd, but built on the advantage they established in the first leg in Paris last week to book their fifth semi-final berth in seven seasons.

Dembele scored at Anfield for a second successive campaign when he latched onto a ball from Bradley Barcola in the 72nd minute and curled a shot into the bottom corner past Giorgi Mamardashvili from 20 yards out. He completed his double early in stoppage time, slotting home a cross from Barcola.

PSG will meet either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the next round, with the German side leading 2-1 ahead of Wednesday's quarter-final second leg.

"We managed to stay strong and defended well," PSG defender Marquinhos told Canal . "You can see how the team has matured. We've gained experience."

It was virtually all Liverpool early in the second half as Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Joe Gomez and Mac Allister all missed decent chances.

Milos Kerkez looked poised to score after latching onto a brilliant ball from Mohamed Salah, who was making his final Champions League appearance for the home side. But the Hungarian sent the ball wide.

Dembele's first goal, against the run of play, all but settled the contest, stripping struggling Liverpool, who had previously crashed out of both the FA Cup and League Cup, of any realistic hope of overturning the tie and leaving PSG firmly in control for the remainder of the night.

"The game today meant a lot of things because against PSG, who are a bit better than last season, to make a performance like that we have to build from that and realise how good we can be," Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate told Amazon Prime.

"It is minimum standard for Liverpool to play Champions League. We have six games left (of the Premier League season) and we have to give all in those six games.

“We knew we could do something special at Anfield... this is football. It's sad.”

 
champions league psg liverpool
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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