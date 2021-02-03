Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League
Crystal Palace recovered from conceding after 71 seconds to win 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to first-half goals by Jairo Riedewald and Gary Cahill on Tuesday in the Premier League.
Palace's second straight victory puts it 15 points clear of the relegation zone, while Newcastle has lost six of its last seven league games.
Jonjo Shelvey scored early, but Newcastle was made to pay for its defensive frailty twice within four minutes.
Riedewald smashed home an equalizer from 25 meters in the 21st after being allowed to run onto a half-clearance, and Cahill lost his marker to meet a free kick with a powerful header to become Palace's oldest Premier League scorer — at 35 years and 45 days.
Palace’s star forward, Wilfried Zaha, left the field in the second half with a suspected hamstring injury.
The loss leaves Newcastle in 16th place, eight points above the drop zone.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronaldo nets 2 as Juventus beat Inter in cup semifinal 1st leg
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United beats Southampton 9-0, ties biggest EPL win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: Bengaluru FC revive playoff hopes with comfortable win over East Bengal
- Both strikes for Bengaluru came in the first half through Cleiton Silva (12′) and a Debjit Majumder own goal (45′).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha FC sack Baxter for offensive comments
- Baxter, 67, made the comments after the cellar lost 0-1 to Jamshedpur FC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi contract highlights tax burden for players in Spain
- Details of Messi’s 555 million euro ($671 million) contract over four seasons were released on Sunday, upsetting the club and instigating the promise of lawsuits.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rojo leaves Manchester United to sign for Boca Juniors
- Rojo joined United from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon in August 2014 and made 222 appearances for the English club, scoring two goals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UEFA sets rules, deadlines to play Champions League games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC East Bengal coach Fowler faces ban, fine for alleged racist remarks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid president Pérez tests positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manchester United's Solskjaer says referees admitted key errors in Blades defeat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIFA pledges taking no health risks in World Cup qualifiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inter Milan stays quiet in transfer window by design
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saint-Etienne sign striker Modeste on loan, PSG stay quiet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool fill injury-hit defense with deadline day deals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox