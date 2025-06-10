'Completely unacceptable': Parth Jindal blasts AIFF after India lose 0-1 to Hong Kong in Asian Cup Qualifier

Team India faced backlash after their another underwhelming performance in a crucial match as they lost 0-1 to Hong Kong in the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifier. The Blue Tigers failed to break the deadlock and conceded an injury-time goal to lose the match. It was another match where the Indian forwards were not clinical enough to convert the chances into goals, which led to another embarrassment. India did pretty well to create a few chances in the first half despite Hong Kong enjoying more possession, but they failed to get the job done in the final third to score a goal. India lost to Hong Kong 0-1 in 2027 Asian Cup Qualifier. (X Images/@IndianFootball)

Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal couldn't control his emotions after the Indian team's sub-par performance and lashed out at AIFF, demanding deep introspection for the repeated failures.

"This is completely unacceptable @IndianFootball - just not good enough under any circumstances - deep introspection needed by the AIFF - this is not what all of us lovers and backers of Indian football have spent our hard earned money and effort to witness - get a manager and a system that works - it’s high time - there is too much effort to see a result like this," Jindal wrote on X.

Meanwhile, it was goalkeeper Vishal Kaith's failed attempt to palm the ball to after after coming out of the goalline, as he ended up

hitting Michael Udebuluzor. The referee straightaway awarded Hong Kong a penalty in the injury time.

Stefan Pereira (90 + 4) stepped up to take the spot kick and shot the ball to the right of Kaith, who was also shown a yellow card for his injury-time foul and Hong Kong sealed the game 1-0.

Earlier, India coach Manolo Marquez kept out veteran striker Sunil Chhetri from the starting XI but it didn't help the visitors much as they were once lacked the finishing touch to score a goal in the first half.

Both India and Hong Kong have had their moments but neither side could convert in a tightly contested first half of this crucial 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier. India continued to generate opportunities in the second half, notably in the 81st minute when Lallianzuala Chhangte delivered a brilliant cutback to Chhetri inside the Hong Kong box. However, the veteran striker couldn't connect cleanly, missing a key chance.

This outcome marks a setback for India, especially after their goalless draw against Bangladesh in their opening Asian Cup qualifying match back in March.