Pele's health improves but he remains in hospital

Published on Dec 13, 2022 07:58 AM IST

Pele has been in hospital since November 29 and doctors said they still don't know when he will be discharged. He is "conscious and has stable vital signs," a statement from the hospital said.

(FILES)Brazilian retired footballer Edson Arantes do Nascimento, know as Pele(AFP)
AP |

Pele is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by Covid-19, doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said Monday.

Pele, the only player to win three World Cups, is also undergoing chemotherapy.

His daughter Kely Nascimento, who lives in the U.S., posted on social media Monday several photos from her father’s hospital. In one of them she is holding her father's hand, with the message “I arrived.” Another shows her working remotely from hospital.

