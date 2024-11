Premier League: Liverpool return to top of the table, Manchester City and Arsenal crash to defeats

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League after Manchester City and Arsenal both lost on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah capping a comeback 2-1 win for Arne Slot’s team over Brighton. Bournemouth surprisingly handed City its first league loss of the season, winning 2-1 at home as Pep Guardiola’s injury-plagued side couldn’t take advantage of Arsenal slumping to a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle in the early kickoff. Liverpool's manager Arne Slot, right, celebrates with his player Luis Diaz after defeating Brighton.(AP)

All three leading title rivals looked headed for defeat after Brighton had largely outplayed Liverpool in the first half at Anfield and easily could have led by more than one goal at the break, but Liverpool turned things around in three minutes in the second.

Cody Gakpo’s attempted cross sailed past both teammate Darwin Nunez and the Brighton defense into the net for the equalizer in the 69th and Salah’s sublime finish in the 72nd sealed the win.

Salah was released down the right by Trent Alexander-Arnold on a quick counter, cut inside a defender and curled an unstoppable shot into the net with his left foot for a goal that put Liverpool two points clear of City in first place.

Arsenal are now seven points off the pace and fell to fourth place behind Nottingham Forest, which beat 10-man West Ham 3-0, and the Gunners could find themselves in sixth if Aston Villa and Chelsea both win on Sunday.

Also, Southampton earned its first win of the season thanks to Adam Armstrong's 85th-minute goal in a 1-0 victory over Everton to climb out of last place. But fellow promoted side Ipswich is still looking for its first win after giving up an injury-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Leicester.