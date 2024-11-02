Cristiano Ronaldo booed by Al Hilal fans with Lionel Messi chants, Portugal star comes up with perfect response

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League title ambitions received a huge setback as Al Nassr were held to a 1-1 draw against leaders Al Hilal, in Riyadh on Friday. During the match, Ronaldo was booed by Al Hilal fans, who chanted Lionel Messi's name. The Portugal star came up with the perfect response and showed a thumbs-up sign to the fans. Cristiano Ronaldo was booed by Lionel Messi chants.

Here is the video:

Al Nassr began the match on a strong note, and took the lead in the first minute, as Otavio set up Talisca with a perfect ball inside the opposition box, and the Brazilian converted it with ease.

Then the defending champions began to press hard to find an equaliser, and had their first attempt on goal in the 38th-minute when Aleksandar Mitrovic received a pass from Kalidou Koulibaly, and slotted it past the goalkeeper. But his effort was ruled as an offside.

Ronaldo got some chances in the first-half but missed them, and also got a yellow card for a tackle on Joao Cancelo.

After half-time, Al Hilal were once again in the hunt for an equaliser. In the 64th-minute, Sale Al-Dawsari attempted a shot on goal, but it hit the post, and then Renan Lodi tried to finish on the rebound, but it was blocked by the goalkeeper. Al Hilal's equaliser came in the 77th-minute when midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic set up Lodi on the left side of the opposition box with a back heel. Lodi sent a good cross and the midfielder converted it for the equaliser.

Towards the end of regulation time, Al Hilal made a penalty appeal when Bento clashed with Mitrovic in the air, but a VAR check ruled out a penalty.

Al Nassr face Al Ain in the AFC Champions League in their next match, on Tuesday. After the draw vs Al Hilal, Ronaldo had an important message for his teammates and tried to rally them for the upcoming match. Taking the Instagram, he wrote, "The battle is far from over. Thank you all for the support today!"