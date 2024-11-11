Premier League referee David Coote suspended over apparent video rant about Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool
Nov 11, 2024 10:26 PM IST
Premier League referee David Coote has been suspended, following derogatory remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Premier League referee David Coote was Monday suspended after a video was posted on social media appearing to show him making derogatory remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
It is unclear when the video was made or how it came into circulation but, according to the clip, Coote said Klopp was "arrogant" and used offensive language.
Coote, 42, refereed Liverpool's 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday.
Refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said in a statement: “David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete.”
