Premier League takes its responsibility very seriously and does a great job: Michael Owen

The legendary Michael Owen has asserted that the English Premier League "takes very seriously the responsibility" of promoting the game in general and fuelling the sport's resurgence in countries such as India through its various activities. Michael Owen has asserted that the English Premier League "takes very seriously the responsibility" of promoting the game(via REUTERS)

The Premier League is enormously popular in this part of the world but the increasing number of collaborations over the years between entities in India and European clubs have given rise to a feeling that the country is being used as a place to make a quick buck.

But, according to Owen, there is more to EPL's global outreach in India than just branding exercises for the league.

"Obviously, in places like India, with a huge population, with a huge passion for football and with a huge passion for the Premier League, it's important that we do these exercises and reach out, come and see our fans, and the passion of the Indian fans," Owen said during an interaction with PTI on Wednesday.

"So, I think there's lots that we do. I think there's lots that can be done. I think the Premier League takes that responsibility very seriously, and I think, do a great job."

The EPL has set up its office in Mumbai, its first ever in India, to support fan engagement and growth of the league and its clubs in the country.

Owen is in the country for the Premier League India engagement week.

"Obviously, the Premier League has a huge role to play. It is probably the biggest league in the world, the best league in the world. It's got the most eyeballs in the world," he said.

"I think having those idols and people that, you know, young children can look up to is important. I think it's great that the Premier League has had players from all over the world playing in it. Over 120 countries have been represented in the Premier League."

The 45-year-old former Liverpool and England star added, "So, I think people can see it, they can feel it, they can touch it. Their idols are playing in it. And, of course, more so than that, then the Premier League, like what we're doing this week, can send over coaches to coach local coaches, and to then go and spread their knowledge to the grassroots level.

"We can, you know, bring ex-players out. We can bring the trophy out. We can make it feel and people see, you know, what the Premier League is all about. So, of course, we can't lift the Premier League and bring it to different countries, but we do as much as we can to touch a lot of different countries."

Like life, football has also evolved

Known for his incredible speed, opportunism, and goal-scoring instincts, Owen has observed that the game is now more about athleticism than skills. So, does that mean someone like Erling Haaland has an edge over a Kevin De Bruyne in top-flight football today?

"Well, life evolves, everything evolves.

"Football evolves, obviously, slightly different to maybe when I played and even more of a difference to maybe 50 years ago and 100 years ago," Owen said.

"We know that technology plays a big part in everybody's life at the moment and that's no different in football. So data and things like that is used.

"So I think football is no different to many walks of life for that matter. And yeah, athleticism is an important part of football nowadays, probably more important than it's ever been, utilised more now.

"And I would say, yeah, the typical player now, the stereotypical player now would be more athletic and maybe less mavericks, I would say, than in past generations," he added.

Backs Liverpool or Arsenal to win this season

It's early days in the league but Owen is backing his former club and defending champions Liverpool or Arsenal to win the title this season.

"Liverpool, Arsenal. Yeah, that was my order at the start of the season. I'm a bit nervous. It might be the other way around because Arsenal look very strong at the moment. But, yeah, a long way to go. But I do think that they're the standout teams this season. They've got the best chance of winning it," he said.

"And, yeah, if Liverpool play as well as they did last season, then obviously I think they will win it. But there's a few little problems at the moment. So maybe Arsenal are going to capitalise. I don't know.

"But I think they're the two teams that I would be looking at as potential champions."

Football's my life, my office

Reminded about his meteoric rise to fame so early in his career, and asked about the pressure of expectations, and his advice to the younger generation of players, Owen he never felt pressure as he had mastered his craft.

"The honest answer is that I don't think people do feel the pressure. I feel the pressure when I step onto a cricket ground or a golf course or things like that when I know I'm not so good at something.

"But I think that's (football) my life, you know. I didn't just turn up as an 18-year-old. I mean, I'd done 18 years of hard work. I had mastered my craft. I had learned virtually everything there was to learn about my job. Just like a doctor can, just like, you know, a scientist can, just like anybody can, you know, I was ready."

"And as I say, you can put one billion people watching me play football. I won't get nervous. That's just, that's what I do," he said.

"My office is the football club, football pitch. And nerves don't, and pressure doesn't really come into it. We actually train every single day of the week to enjoy the big games in front of the big crowds, to score a big goal and have that excitement. It makes us happy. It doesn't make us petrified."