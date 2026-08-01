PSG chase Spain's World Cup-winning goal-scorer with lucrative five-year offer amid Barcelona uncertainty

Paris Saint-Germain have intensified their pursuit of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, who scored the goal that secured Spain the 2026 FIFA World Cup title.

Ferran Torres after scoring the winnig goal in FIFA World Cup 2026 final. (Getty Images via AFP)

Torres became a national hero after coming off the bench and scoring in the 106th minute of the final against Argentina. His extra-time strike earned Spain a 1-0 victory and their second men’s World Cup crown, significantly raising his standing ahead of the new European season.

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PSG are now attempting to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding the forward’s future at Barcelona. According to Spanish publication SPORT, the French giants are prepared to offer Torres a lucrative five-year contract containing substantially better financial terms than his current deal.

The European champions are also reportedly confident that they can surpass any renewal proposal Barcelona make later in the transfer window. Initial contact between PSG and the player’s representatives is believed to have taken place during the World Cup, with the French club receiving indications that Torres was willing to listen to their project.

PSG believe the presence of Luis Enrique could strengthen their position. The Spanish coach previously worked with Torres at international level and used him regularly during his spell in charge of Spain.

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{{^usCountry}} Sporting director Luis Campos is expected to concentrate on the operation after PSG missed out on Yan Diomande, who moved to Real Madrid. The French side have already reached agreements to sign attacking midfielders Mika Godts from Ajax and Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco but remain keen to add another forward. Barcelona determined to retain Ferran Torres {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sporting director Luis Campos is expected to concentrate on the operation after PSG missed out on Yan Diomande, who moved to Real Madrid. The French side have already reached agreements to sign attacking midfielders Mika Godts from Ajax and Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco but remain keen to add another forward. Barcelona determined to retain Ferran Torres {{/usCountry}}

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Barcelona, however, are expected to resist PSG’s approach. Torres’ performances at the World Cup, culminating in his historic winner against Argentina, have increased his importance within Hansi Flick’s squad.

The Catalan club’s difficulties in signing another established striker have also strengthened the Spaniard’s position. Barcelona have been linked with Julian Alvarez, but failure to complete that deal could create more regular opportunities for Torres during the coming season.

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Barcelona are therefore expected to push for a contract extension, although the delay in opening serious negotiations has reportedly frustrated Torres and his representatives. Several other players received new contracts before discussions over the forward’s future advanced.

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Torres remains attached to Barcelona, but PSG’s proposal would provide greater financial security during the peak years of his career. The opportunity to reunite with Luis Enrique and join the reigning European champions could also prove attractive.

However, a move to Paris would not necessarily guarantee him an undisputed starting position because of the quality already present in PSG’s attack.

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No formal agreement between Barcelona and PSG has yet been reported. The final decision could rest with Torres as he weighs his connection with Barcelona against the considerably more lucrative five-year package being prepared in Paris.