PSG manager Christophe Galtier under arrest over alleged discrimination at Nice

Paris Saint Germain's manager Christophe Galtier is under arrest for questioning along with his son over alleged discrimination during the former's time at Nice, a prosecutor told AFP. An investigation was launched in April, following claims that Galtier made racist and Islamophobic remarks about players when he coached Nice in 2021-22 season.

Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier during a Ligue 1 match(REUTERS)

Galtier is set to be sacked by the Qatari owners of PSG after a largely underwhelming season in which PSG suffered 10 defeats in 2023, exiting the Champions League, the team's main objective, in the last 16.

Galtier, still under contract at PSG, denied accusations that he made racist and anti-Muslim comments.

RMC Sport and other French media published reports quoting a leaked email from former Nice director of football Julien Fournier to the club’s owners, in which he accused Galtier of saying there were too many Black and Muslim players in the squad.

In a statement released by his lawyer to French media, Galtier said he was “stunned to learn of the insulting and defamatory” report and said he would take unspecified legal actions.

