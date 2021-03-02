PSG need to focus on all games, not just those against title rivals - Pochettino
Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said the French champions need to focus equally on all their remaining games in an unpredictable Ligue 1 season.
PSG are second in the standings on 57 points from 27 games, two points behind Lille with Olympique Lyonnais in third on 56 and Monaco in fourth place on 55.
PSG, who travel to Girondins de Bordeaux on Wednesday, still have to play Lyon away and Lille at home until the end of the season, but Pochettino warned other games needed to be taken as seriously.
"This season has thrown all sorts of results and we saw it recently," Pochettino, referring to a 3-2 defeat at then bottom club Lorient in January, told a news conference.
"Games against our title rivals will be decisive but this season is showing us that you have to be fully focused on every single game."
On Wednesday, PSG will be without the injured Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti, Alessandro Florenzi, Neymar and Juan Bernat while Kylian Mbappe will miss the game through suspension.
"Kylian is one of our most important players but his absence is also an opportunity for us to show our collective strength as a squad," said Pochettino.
Neymar, who is nursing an adductor muscle injury, is still sidelined but Pochettino said his return to the squad would be "assessed by the end of the week".This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG need to focus on all games, not just those against title rivals - Pochettino
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic defends Sanremo role, stands by LeBron James comments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koeman says Bartomeu arrest bad for Barca image but focused on Sevilla Cup tie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villa's Grealish out of Sheffield United trip as 'frustrating' injury continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Barcelona chief Bartomeu released day after arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madrid: A city in love with football
- Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu and Atletico de Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano host games on alternate weekends all through the LaLiga season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stimac names list of India probables for Oman and UAE friendlies
- The final list of 28 players will be announced after the Indian Super League final.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK government offers $4M for 2030 World Cup bid with Ireland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everton beats Southampton 1-0 to be on verge of EPL top four
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid held by Sociedad ahead of derby against Atlético
- Coach Zinedine Zidane's attempt to push Madrid forward by switching formations midway through the game against Real Sociedad backfired on Monday, leading to a 1-1 home draw.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The last four standing in ISL
- While Mumbai and Goa dominate possession, Bagan and NorthEast prefer to not have the ball.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic set for spell on sidelines after adductor injury - reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is Son the finest Asian player ever to play in Europe?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Incredible achievement': Pep congratulates Mumbai City for topping ISL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy referee head says public can 'get to know' officials via TV interviews
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox