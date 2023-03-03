Home / Sports / Football / PSG's Achraf Hakimi under investigation for alleged rape

PSG's Achraf Hakimi under investigation for alleged rape

football
Updated on Mar 03, 2023 05:20 PM IST

Hakimi has been placed under police monitoring and was banned from contact with the alleged victim, the prosecution office said.

Achraf Hakimi(AP)
Reuters |

Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi is facing a criminal investigation in France after an allegation of rape was made against him, an official from the Nanterre prosecution office said on Friday.

Hakimi, a Morocco international, could not immediately be reached for comment. His lawyer had earlier said the rape accusations were false, adding her client would be cooperating with authorities. PSG did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Hakimi has been placed under police monitoring and was banned from contact with the alleged victim, the prosecution office said.

French newspaper Le Parisien, which first reported the investigation, said it was opened after a woman aged 24 told police last Sunday that she had been raped.

