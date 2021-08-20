Pulisic out of Arsenal game with Covid, Lukaku expected to feature

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Sunday's trip to Arsenal, manager Thomas Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

Asked why the American had not trained this week, Tuchel said: "Christian is easy to explain, he had a positive test. He is not training or available for the game."

The German, however, sounded optimistic about the availability of Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante, saying that the duo had absolutely no problems in training and "a more physical session" on Saturday will determine if they actually take part against Arsenal.

New signing Romelu Lukaku, who rejoined the club from Inter Milan last week, is also expected to feature.

"We have one more training to go but the week was a heavy load for (Lukaku) because he was in the group with the other late starters... we are hoping he is on the pitch for Sunday and things look like it," said Tuchel.

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in their Premier League opener last week.

