Home / Sports / Football / Rashford ready to put team first for England success at Euros
File Photo: England's Marcus Rashford in action.(Pool via REUTERS)
File Photo: England's Marcus Rashford in action.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Rashford ready to put team first for England success at Euros

Marcus Rashford said every player in Gareth Southgate's squad has a role to play at Euro 2020 and that he is more concerned about delivering the title for England than seeing his name in the starting lineup.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:45 AM IST

Marcus Rashford said every player in Gareth Southgate's squad has a role to play at Euro 2020 and that he is more concerned about delivering the title for England than seeing his name in the starting lineup.

The Manchester United forward captained England and scored in last weekend's 1-0 friendly win over Romania but he struggled for fitness and form at the end of last season for United, scoring once in their final 10 games.

ALSO READ| Euro 2020: Format, Teams, Groups, Schedule, Live Streaming - All you need to know

The 23-year-old faces tough competition for a place in the starting line-up for Sunday's Group D opener against Croatia, with Southgate blessed with plenty of attacking options in his 26-man squad.

"We go there as a squad that's trying to win a tournament," Rashford told British media on Monday. "Whether or not you're starting in the first 11, you've still got a massive role to play if we want to win the tournament.

"Don't get me wrong, everybody wants to be in the first 11 but I think from my experience of being in tournaments you need a squad, you have to have players capable of coming on at different moments and giving that extra spark.

"I think in our squad we have that all over the pitch, so to be honest, it (starting against Croatia) is not at the front of my mind."

England, semi-finalists at the 2018 World Cup, face Scotland on June 18 and the Czech Republic four days later after playing Croatia, with all games being held at Wembley.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
england football team euro 2020 marcus rashford + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.