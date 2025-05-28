Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Real Betis vs Chelsea UEFA Conference League final Live Streaming: Where to watch UECL final live online and on TV

ByHT Sports Desk
May 28, 2025 08:13 PM IST

Here are the details of when and where to watch Real Betis vs Chelsea UEFA Conference League final.

Real Betis vs Chelsea UEFA Conference League final Live Streaming: The European football season is coming to an end with two big finals left to play, one of which the UEFA Conference League will be played on Thursday at Estádio Municipal de Breslávia in Wrocław, Poland. Chelsea, once a regular in UEFA Champions League competition, will take on Real Betis in the UECL final in the quest to claim their maiden trophy this season. The Blues have already sealed a place in the UCL next year by finishing fourth in the Premier League. 

Real Betis vs Chelsea UEFA Conference League final: Check Live Streaming details(AFP and Reuters)
Real Betis vs Chelsea UEFA Conference League final: Check Live Streaming details(AFP and Reuters)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says Wednesday’s Conference League final against Real Betis is a chance to make history, reinforce a winning mentality and prove his young side belong at the top.

"The Conference is important. For us it's been important since day one. And the reason why is because it's the European competition that we are currently in," Maresca told reporters on Tuesday.

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has downplayed any suggestion that his side are big underdogs.

"I don’t think it's David v Goliath - we've got the same chance as they do of winning the title," Pellegrini told reporters on Tuesday.

Real Betis vs Chelsea UEFA Conference League Final Live Streaming

When will the Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Conference League Final take place?

The Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Conference League Final will take place on Thursday, May 29. The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Conference League Final take place?

The Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Conference League Final takes place at the Estádio Municipal de Breslávia in Wrocław, Poland.

Which channel will broadcast the Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Conference League Final?

The Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Conference League Final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Conference League Final?

The Real Betis vs Chelsea, UEFA Conference League Final 2024-25 fixture will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Real Betis vs Chelsea UEFA Conference League final Live Streaming: Where to watch UECL final live online and on TV
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On