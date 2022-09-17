Home / Sports / Football / Real Madrid denounces racist insult against Vinícius Júnior

Real Madrid denounces racist insult against Vinícius Júnior

football
Published on Sep 17, 2022 07:48 AM IST

The Brazilian has been the focus of a debate in Spanish sports talk shows and sports news programs about the appropriateness of him dancing when he scores goals.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their first goal&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their first goal (REUTERS)
AP | , Madrid

Real Madrid has denounced the use of racist language to denigrate forward Vinícius Júnior. The Brazilian has been the focus of a debate in Spanish sports talk shows and sports news programs about the appropriateness of him dancing when he scores goals.

But Madrid was moved to issue a statement in defense of its player after a guest on a televised sports talk show reportedly said Vinícius, who is Black, should stop “doing the monkey.”

The club said in the statement on Friday that it “rejects all types of racist and xenophobic expression and behavior in soccer, sports and life in general, such as the regrettable and unfortunate comments in recent hours directed toward our player Vinícius Júnior.”

The club added it would take legal action against anyone who used racist language against its player.

The debate regarding Vinícius’ goal celebrations was sparked after Atlético Madrid's Koke Resurrección said “there could be trouble” if the Madrid forward dances after a goal on Sunday in the Madrid derby to be played at Atlético’s stadium.

Koke appeared to make the comment in jest, but it has been widely commented on. Even Brazil star Neymar chimed in on social media by tweeting, “Dance Vini Jr.”

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
real madrid racism vinicius junior + 1 more
real madrid racism vinicius junior

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out