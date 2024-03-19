 Real Madrid files complaint against referee not reporting abuse against Vinicius Jr | Football News - Hindustan Times
Real Madrid files complaint against referee not reporting abuse against Vinicius Jr

Reuters |
Mar 19, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Vinicius, who scored twice as La Liga leaders Real won 4-2 against Osasuna, has been subjected to racial abuse on several occasions in Spain.

Real Madrid have filed a complaint against the referee who handled their game at Osasuna on Saturday for not including alleged racist insults aimed at their forward Vinicius Jr in his match report, the club said in a statement on Monday.

The 23-year-old Brazil international, who scored twice as La Liga leaders Real won 4-2 at the El Sadar Stadium, has been subjected to racial abuse on several occasions in Spain.

"Our club has filed a complaint with the Disciplinary Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) against the referee of the match Juan Martinez Munuera," Real said.

"The referee voluntarily and deliberately omitted the insults and vexatious shouts directed repeatedly towards our player Vinicius Jr, despite these being insistently pointed out by our players at the very moment when they were taking place."

Real have also extended the complaint they filed with the state prosecutor's office on Friday over hate and discrimination offences after alleged racist chanting by Atletico Madrid and Barcelona fans directed at the Brazil forward.

"Real Madrid once again condemns these violent attacks of racism, discrimination and hatred, and demands that the necessary measures be taken, once and for all, to eradicate the violence that our player Vinicius Junior has been suffering."

Reuters has contacted the RFEF's Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) for comment.

