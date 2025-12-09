Real Madrid line-up three potential candidates as doubts grow over Xabi Alonso's fragile project

Jurgen Klopp and Zinedine Zidane.(AFP) Real Madrid's coaching future is uncertain, with discussions shifting towards potential successors. Three main candidates emerge. The conversation around Real Madrid’s bench has shifted from “how do they fix this?” to “who comes next if they don’t?”. What began as a long-term project now feels precarious enough that succession planning is no longer a forbidden topic around the Bernabeu.

The rumour mill has effectively thrown up three archetypes: a promotion from within, a return to a proven era, and a radical change of footballing identity. Each candidate sits at a different point on the risk-reward spectrum, and each says something about how Florentino Perez wants to navigate the next cycle.

Alvaro Arbeloa

The current Castilla coach is the most frequently mentioned name and widely seen as the realistic option if a mid-season decision has to be made.

Continuity and control: Deeply embedded in the club’s culture, he offers maximum alignment with the existing hierarchy and minimum resistance to the president’s power.

Pipeline knowledge: Having worked closely with the youth ranks, he understands the next wave and fits Madrid’s galactico-plus academy model.

Unproven at the very top: There is no evidence yet of how his ideas would hold in a dressing room dominated by big stars.

Bridge, not blueprint: His appointment feels like a stabilising, low-cost choice who can buy time, rather than the visionary architect of a new era.

Zinedine Zidane

Whenever Madrid wobble, the triple Champions League winner reappears in the conversation as the comforting, deja-vu solution.

Instant authority: His track record means he would regain control of the dressing room the moment he walks back through the door.

Man-management over mechanism: Zinedine Zidane’s genius is relational, not systemic; he trusts stars to solve problems rather than scripting every phase of play.

Short-term stabiliser: Perfect for calming a storm, less obviously tailored to constructing a long, methodical rebuild around younger pillars.

Expiry date banked in: With national-team ambitions never far away, any third spell risks being understood as temporary from day one.

Jurgen Klopp

The former Liverpool manager is the loudest global name in circulation, even if his actual availability remains doubtful.

Footballing shock therapy: High pressing and vertical transitions with Madrid’s current attackers would represent a genuine stylistic revolution, not just an adjustment.

Structural collision: Jurgen Klopp’s need for broad sporting influence clashes with the president-centric model, where major transfer decisions are jealously guarded.

Timing all wrong: Fresh from stepping off the touchline and publicly embracing a slower role, he looks more like a seductive rumour than a realistic appointment.

Symbol over solution: His name flatters Madrid’s self-image as the ultimate destination, but the probability curve points firmly elsewhere.

Taken together, Arbeloa represents pragmatic continuity, Zidane comforting memory and Klopp the almost impossible dream of total reinvention - three mirrors held up to Madrid’s current identity crisis.