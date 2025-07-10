Real Madrid, Mbappe suffer ultimate humiliation vs PSG after ref takes unusual call post 4-0 loss

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) delivered a crushing 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday, a match described as a “complete annihilation” of Kylian Mbappe and co. The game was marked by an unusual call by the referee that left Madrid fans disappointed. Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe shake hands after the Club World Cup semifinal(AP)

PSG overwhelmed their Spanish opponents from the outset, with goals from Fabián Ruiz (6’, 24’), Ousmane Dembele (9’), and Gonçalo Ramos (88’). Despite fielding stars like former PSG striker Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr, Madrid struggled to connect, with Mbappe's frustration evident when he clashed with Bellingham over a missed passing opportunity.

The French champions will face Chelsea in the Club World Cup final.

The second half saw PSG ease off, maintaining control without expending unnecessary energy, as Madrid failed to mount a comeback.

PSG vs Real Madrid marked by unusual ref call

The match’s unusual moment came at the final whistle, when the referee, Szymon Marciniak, blew for full time after just four seconds of stoppage time. The Athletic described this as the referee ‘putting Madrid out of their misery’.

X posts captured fan outrage over a separate refereeing incident during the match, where play was halted when PSG were poised for a counterattack after Mbappe lost possession and remained on the ground.

Fans criticized the referee for stopping play without clear justification, with comments like, “Ref stopped the game when PSG were clean through on the counter, and Mbappe didn’t even have a head injury. Wild.”

“LMAO EVEN THE REF CANT SAVE MADRID THIS TIME” another one tweeted.

Mbappe’s poor show

For Kylian Mbappe, the match was a personal low point. Facing PSG, his former club of seven years where he scored a record 256 goals, Mbappe was a shadow of his usual self.

The striker's performance was lackluster, with no shots on target and visible frustration, notably when he argued with Bellingham over a selfish shot instead of a pass.