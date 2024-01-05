Real Madrid ‘not amused’ by Kylian Mbappe as Frenchman’s transfer saga continues

With the winter transfer window having begun, Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid saga has once again started off. The Frenchman led PSG to the Trophee des Champions triumph on Wednesday and sparked fresh controversy. Speaking to the media, he revealed that he is yet to decide on his future and already has an agreement with PSG. Kylian Mbappe in action for PSG.(REUTERS)

According to reports, Real Madrid have been left frustrated by Mbappe's words, and have set a deadline of mid-January for Mbappe to make a final call.

Speaking to El Chiringuito, journalist Josep Pedrerol said, "Real Madrid are not amused by Mbappe’s words. They do not want to get into a season-long drama, and it appears Mbappe does."

The Frenchman is currently in the final six months of his contract with PSG, and is free to negotiate terms with clubs outside of Ligue 1, and no extension clause has been activated yet. Other than Real Madrid, even Liverpool are eyeing Mbappe's signature and he is also a Jurgen Klopp favourite.

Meanwhile in a report, AFP has revealed that Mbappe has turned his back on a lot of money in a bid to move away from PSG. The report states that Mbappe waived bonuses amounting to around 60-70 million euros, covering the club financially for his departure.

"With the agreement I reached with the president this summer, whatever my decision, we managed to protect all parties and preserve the club's peace of mind for the challenges to come - that's the most important thing," Mbappe said on Wednesday after PSG's victory in the Champions Trophy.

According to Le Parisien, the contract he signed in 2022 secured Mbappe a salary of 72 million euros per year, a signing bonus of 150 million euros and a loyalty bonus which rose from 70 million euros in year one to 90 million in year three.