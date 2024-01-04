close_game
Manchester United return on-loan Reguilon to Tottenham

The left back moved to Old Trafford in August on a season-long loan. But United exercised a break clause in the contract, prompting Reguilon's return to Spurs

Manchester United ended its loan deal for Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon on Thursday.

Manchester United's Sergio Reguilon looks dejected after Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro scores their third goal(REUTERS)
The Spanish left back moved to Old Trafford in August on a season-long loan. But United has exercised a break clause in the contract and Reguilon will return to Spurs.

“With fewer games in the second half of the season and injured players returning, there will be less opportunity for Sergio to play," United said. “It was decided it was in the best interests of all parties for Reguilon to return to Spurs.”

The 27-year-old Reguilon was signed to cover injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at the start of the season. He made 12 appearances in all competitions.

Shaw has since returned and Malacia is close to recovery.

United has been eliminated from the Champions League and the English League Cup. That means manager Erik ten Hag is unlikely to face fixture congestion in the second half of the season and extra pressures on his squad.

