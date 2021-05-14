Home / Sports / Football / Real Madrid's Kroos isolating after COVID-19 contact
Toni Kroos: File Photo(AP)
Real Madrid's Kroos isolating after COVID-19 contact

Real added that the Germany international's tests have come back negative. Fellow midfielder Federico Valverde went into isolation last month before then testing positive.
Reuters | , Madrid
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 07:39 PM IST

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has gone into self-isolation following contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said on Friday.

Real added that the Germany international's tests have come back negative. Fellow midfielder Federico Valverde went into isolation last month before then testing positive.

"Real Madrid C.F. reports that our player Toni Kroos is currently in isolation after being in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, although all tests carried out on the player have come back negative," a club statement said.

Given isolation protocols, Kroos will miss Sunday's trip to Athletic Bilbao and is a doubt for the visit of Villarreal on the final day of the season as Real battle to retain the title.

They are two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane is already without Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy for the trip to the Basque Country, while Rafael Varane faces a late fitness test.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
