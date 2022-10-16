Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico: Predicted line-ups, confirmed teams news, prediction - All you need to know

After securing their berth for the round of 16 phase of the UEFA Champions League (UCL), record-time European champions Real Madrid will welcome arch-rivals FC Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday for the first El Clasico of the new season. Karim Benzema-led Real Madrid and Xavi's FC Barcelona will battle for LaLiga supremacy on matchday 9 of the Spanish top flight in Madrid.

Table-toppers Barcelona are heading to Madrid after playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday. While Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid are through to the next round, Xavi's Barcelona are on verge of an embarrassing group stage elimination from the Champions League. Despite thrashing Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in their previous league campaign, Barcelona will start as underdogs in the first Clasico of the LaLiga season 2022-2023.

Occupying the top two spots in the current LaLiga standings, the traditional rivals are unbeaten so far in the ongoing season of the Spanish top flight. Making identical starts to the new league season, Benzema-led Real Madrid and Robert Lewandowski-starrer Barcelona are level on points after 8 matches. Madrid have the bragging rights over Barcelona in LaLiga's most played fixture - the El Grand Clasico. Los Blancos have also won 5 of their last 6 matches against the Catalan giants across all competitions.

Team news

German defender Antonio Rudiger was declared fit to play the Clasico by head coach Ancelotti. The former Chelsea star had 20 stitches in his forehead after the defender collided into Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper in Madrid's previous outing. Ancelotti has also confirmed that the hosts are without Thibaut Courtois as the star goalkeeper has failed to recover in time for the Clasico. Dani Ceballos is also out of the Clasico with a hamstring problem.

Barcelona head coach Xavi named 21 players in the Barca squad for the Clasico. The former Barca captain and club legend has confirmed that Jules Kounde has been declared fully fit and the French defender is expected to start for the visitors. Barcelona's Memphis Depay, Hector Bellerin, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen will miss Blaugrana's trip to Madrid on Sunday.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Predicted line-ups for El Clasico

Real Madrid: Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos; Rodrygo Goes, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

Barcelona: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Marcos Alonso; Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele.

El Clasico 2022 prediction: Real Madrid to beat Barcelona 2-1

Xavi's Barcelona are under the pump and the visitors will have to showcase immense mental strength to score crucial points against Madrid in their backyard. Real Madrid had suffered a 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in the absence of veteran striker Benzema last season. Even though Madrid will miss the services of goalkeeper Courtois, Benzema-led Real Madrid side is tipped to register a thrilling win over Barcelona in the Clasico on Sunday. The Ballon d'Or-bound forward is also expected to enter his name on the scoresheet at the Bernabeu.

