Real Madrid will consider signing Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland under one condition: Report

Even though Real Madrid secured a record-extending 14th European title by defeating Liverpool in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final, Los Blancos failed to lure Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu. Before losing the Mbappe battle to Ligue 1 giants PSG, Real Madrid were upstaged by Manchester United in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The La Liga holders and record-time European Cup winners closed the 2021-22 season with a profit of 13 million euros. Los Blancos won the record 14th European title, Spanish league and the Spanish Super Cup last season. Madrid also closed the 2021-22 season with a cash balance of 425 million euros. The sum of 425 million euros in liquid assets excluded the redevelopment of the iconic Santiago Bernabeu.

As per the latest developments, Real Madrid have no plans to restart their pursuit of signing star players like Mbappe and Haaland in the transfer season. Mbappe had made headlines after signing a new contract with PSG while Haaland opted to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining Man City.

According to One Football, a report filed by Marca suggested that Madrid's upper echelons do not fancy bringing Mbappe or Haaland in the coming years. As per the report, Carlo Ancelotti's side believes that any bumper signing will only be done if the deal is ‘clear and affordable’ for the future. Madrid reportedly have no intentions to delay or stall their plans to accommodate players like Haaland and Mbappe in the future.

The onus will be on Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr to deliver the goods for Real Madrid after Los Blancos failed to land a single striker at the Bernabeu in the summer transfer window. Unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League this season, Real Madrid have also won their first five matches in La Liga. Los Blancos will meet derby rivals Atletico Madrid in the Spanish top flight on Monday.

