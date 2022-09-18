'Super-sub' Son Heung min scores 13-min hat-trick, scripts 2 spectacular records as Spurs rout Leicester in EPL - Watch

Ending his goal drought on matchday 8 of the English Premier League (EPL) season 2022-2023, star forward Son Heung-min guided Tottenham Hotspur to a comfortable win over Leicester City on Saturday. The Spurs forward was left out of the starting line-up after extending his goal drought to 8 matches across all competitions. Coming off the bench for Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Son netted three late goals as the South Korean star managed to rewrite history in the English top flight.

Son's stunning hat-trick was the fourth treble scored by Spurs against Leicester in the English Premier League. Interestingly, no club has scored more against a single side in the Premier League. Son also created history by becoming the first player from Spurs to score a hat-trick as a substitute in the English top flight.

Son's feat was last repeated in the English Premier League by Steven Naismith. Former Everton star Naismith came off the bench and scored a hat-trick against Chelsea in September 2015. Silencing his critics with three crucial goals, Son completed his hat-trick in 13 minutes of the match between Tottenham and Leicester City on Saturday.

"It was an amazing feeling. I couldn't believe it (when I scored). All the frustration and what I had, disappointment and negative feeling just went. I couldn't move so I stood still. It made me really happy. Football is crazy sometimes. Sometimes the ball didn't want to go inside and three times (it did today). It changes everything. I learned so much in this tough period. I need to work hard every time to get the chance," Son told the BBC after the match.

Spurs forward Son finished the previous season as the league's leading goal-getter with 23 goals. Son shared the EPL Golden Boot title with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah last season. Son-starrer Tottenham hammered Leicester City 6-2 to register their fifth win in the English top flight. Antonio Conte's Spurs have secured the second spot in the Premier League standings.

