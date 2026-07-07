Rooney, Quaresma slam Portugal's ‘weak’ midfield after World Cup exit to Spain

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo-led "golden generation" crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Tuesday after a tepid 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16. For a team that appeared so strong on paper, it was a thoroughly underwhelming campaign, with the Euro 2016 champions failing to convince in four of their five matches, the lone exception being a 5-0 thrashing of Uzbekistan in the group stage.

Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign was far from convincing (AFP)

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In the 1-1 draw with DR Congo, the goalless draw against Colombia, and the fortuitous last-gasp 2-1 win over Croatia, a recurring theme was Portugal's underperformance in midfield. The Paris Saint-Germain duo of Vitinha and João Neves arrived after a Ligue 1 and Champions League-winning campaign, while Bruno Fernandes had broken the record for the most assists in a single Premier League season.

But astoundingly, during the tournament, the trio registered only one assist (Fernandes vs Uzbekistan), and only created 10 goal-scoring chances combined (6 by Fernandes, 2 each by Vitinha and Neves). To put it into perspective, left-back Nuno Mendes alone created 11 chances across the five matches.

Former England striker Wayne Rooney and Portugal winger Ricardo Quaresma were quick to question the disappointing performances of a midfield hailed as arguably the world's best. Speaking on the BBC's World Cup coverage, Rooney accused the team of actively ignoring Ronaldo's penalty-box prowess.

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{{^usCountry}} "If you are playing with Cristiano Ronaldo, you have to use him," Rooney argued. Highlighting a specific sequence involving Bruno Fernandes, he added, "The ball could have been put in the box here... But they refuse to put it in. Don't play him the ball 30 yards from the goal, that's not his strength anymore. Get it to him into the penalty area where he is still effective." Quaresma brutal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If you are playing with Cristiano Ronaldo, you have to use him," Rooney argued. Highlighting a specific sequence involving Bruno Fernandes, he added, "The ball could have been put in the box here... But they refuse to put it in. Don't play him the ball 30 yards from the goal, that's not his strength anymore. Get it to him into the penalty area where he is still effective." Quaresma brutal {{/usCountry}}

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Quaresma delivered a similarly blunt assessment, explicitly rejecting the squad's pre-tournament hype.

"Everyone was saying this team was the best in Portugal's history, but in what way? What have they won?" he asked. "We're going home with our heads down."

He reserved his harshest words for the engine room and the manager: "In midfield, we have great players, lots of talent, but they were very, very weak at this World Cup. Roberto Martinez never inspired any confidence in me."

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Quaresma also questioned defender Rúben Dias during a podcast for broadcaster Live Mode TV Portugal after Portugal’s elimination.

“I had the feeling you were looking to play backward too often. You wanted to hold onto the ball too much. No one wanted to make those forward runs. We didn't try hard enough to score, except in the last five minutes… We had possession of the ball, but that possession doesn't win you the match."

This distinct lack of fluid passing or attacking intent effectively choked Portugal’s offence. All too often, Roberto Martínez’s side defaulted to sterile, risk-averse possession. Against Croatia, they managed to eke out a stoppage-time win. Ironically, they suffered that same fate against Spain, as Mikel Merino danced through the defence and slid the ball into the back of the net.

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It marked a fitting end to a torrid World Cup campaign.