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Russia put three past India in U17 women's friendly

Russia put three past India in U17 women's friendly

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:02 pm IST
PTI |
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Sochi , India U17 women's team suffered a 0-3 defeat against Russia in the second of its three friendly matches here on Tuesday.

Russia put three past India in U17 women's friendly

Valeria Menyailova struck twice early in the second half after Sofia Svyatnaya had opened the scoring.

The Young Tigresses, coached by Italian Pamela Conti, are using these matches to prepare for next month's all-important AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in China.

India had lost 0-4 in the first game against Russia three days ago.

Russia began on the front foot and nearly went ahead as early as the second minute. Menyailova was played through inside the box and showed neat footwork to get past Divyani Linda, but her close-range effort was denied by a sharp save from goalkeeper Munni.

India, however, took time to settle into the contest. Their first shot on target arrived in the 13th minute when Valaina Fernandes tried her luck from distance, but it was comfortably gathered by goalkeeper Emelianova Anastasiya.

The hosts extended their lead soon after with a well-worked move in the 52nd minute. Mira Kuznetsova threaded a precise through pass to Menyailova, who made no mistake in front of goal, dispatching a powerful right-footed strike to make it 3-0.

The two teams will meet once more in the final friendly on April 17.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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