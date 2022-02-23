‘My country belongs to Ukrainians’: Oleksandr Zinchenko shares emotional post amidst rising Ukraine-Russia tension

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko extended his support for Ukraine amidst rising tensions between his home country and Russia.

The defender shared his views on the prevailing situation in an emotional post on Instagram as Russian President Vladmir Putin assembled tens of thousands of soldiers on Ukraine's borders and recognised the independence of pro-Russian separatists Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

Zinchenko, who began his career at Russian club FC Ufa, in the post stated he cannot “stand back” while “the whole civilized world is concerned about my country.”

His post read: “The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country.”

“I can't stay back and strive to put my point across. In the photo - my country. The country where I was born and raised.”

“A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable. My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine.”

Zinchenko, 25, has so far made 115 appearances for Manchester City and has went on to win three Premier League titles, four League Cups, and one FA Cup. He was also named the Ukrainian footballer of the year in 2019.

Meanwhile, Manchester City after enduring a tough defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, will look to return to winning ways when they play Merseyside club Everton at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

