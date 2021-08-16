'Sad day for football fans': FC Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann reflects on Gerd Mueller's legacy

FC Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann on Monday paid homage to the contribution made by the club legend Gerd Mueller, who passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. The legendary German striker, who scored 365 goals for Bayern in the Bundesliga during the 1960s and 70s, and also scored 68 goals for West Germany in 62 games, was suffering from dementia for the past few years.

Asked to reflect upon the legacy Mueller has left behind, Nagelsmann said that he was an important figure in the development of Bayern Munich as one of the best clubs in the world.

Also read: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna speaks on importance of chemistry in dressing room

“Yesterday was a sad day for Bayern Munich fans and for football fans from all over the world. Gerd Mueller was an incredible forward, scored a lot of important goals for the German national football team and for Bayern. He was an important person in the development of Bayern Munich as one of the biggest clubs in the world. He was an important guy for the Bayern family and for every football fan in Germany. We are sad as football fans, and we are sad as Bayern Munich as well,” the FC Bayern head coach said in reply to a question asked by Hindustan Times during a media call on DFL Supercup Virtual Visit Day 2.

Nagelsmann further said that he was surprised to see some of the goals that Mueller scored in his career. He went on to give his best wishes to Mueller's loved ones.

“I just watched many videos of Gerd Mueller on Youtube, I did not have a chance to watch many of his games while growing up. He scored so many brilliant, sometimes weird goals. You could not imagine how he could score those goals in those situations,” he said with a smile.

“At the end, all I want to do is to give his family and friends my best wishes amid these hard times. The Bayern Munich family will be at their sides,” he added.

When asked how the club plans to honour Mueller's legacy at the upcoming DLF Super Cup final match against Borussia Dortmund, he said: "No final decision, but we are working on it."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON