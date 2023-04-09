Home / Sports / Football / Samuel Chukwueze nets 2 as Villarreal stuns Real Madrid 3-2 at Bernabeu

PTI | , Barcelona
Apr 09, 2023 10:00 AM IST

Samuel Chukwueze upstaged Vinícius Júnior by scoring twice in an outstanding performance by the Villarreal forward.

Villarreal's Pepe Reina shakes hands with Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez after the match (REUTERS)
The Nigeria international canceled out a sixth-minute own goal by teammate Paul Torres when he juked past Nacho Fernández to score his first goal in the 39th minute.

Vinícius put Madrid back in front shortly after halftime after he eluded a pack of defenders, but Chukwueze made a pass that led to José Morales' equalizer in the 70th. He then struck the 80th-minute winner from long range to stun the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid's first home loss in the domestic league comes four days before it hosts Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Barcelona can move 15 points clear of second-placed Madrid if it beats Girona on Monday.

