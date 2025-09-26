Sergio Busquets retires: 5 moments that changed how the world plays midfield

Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets announced his retirement from professional sports on Thursday via Instagram. He mentioned in the video that the MLS 2025 season with Inter Miami will be his last. This brings an end to football’s one of the most understated yet transformative careers. Sergio Busquets of Inter Miami CF enters the pitch to warm up prior to prior to the NWSL match(Getty Images via AFP)

The Spanish maestro’s legacy cannot be measured in goals or glory-seeking plays. The importance of Busquets in football history lies in his unmatched ability to orchestrate the beautiful game from the depth of his own half.

Here is a look at the five biggest highlights of a remarkable career -

1. The treble breakthrough (2008-09)

From being a La Masia novice to a Champions League starter in his debut season, Pep Guardiola's promotion call for Busquets gave him his first major breakthrough in his professional career. He was a part of the Barcelona starting XI that played the 2009 Champions League final against Manchester United at the Stadio Olimpico.

On May 27, 2009, Barcelona overhauled Manchester United 2-0 to complete their first treble, with a 20-year-old Spanish deep-lying playmaker anchoring the midfield alongside Xavi and Iniesta. This was the foundation of the golden trio that later struck terror in the heart of countless oppositions.

2. Spain’s maiden World Cup victory

The 2010 World Cup campaign transcended Sergio Busquets into a legend, who would forever remain understated. He played every minute of this campaign (except the final 30 minutes against Switzerland in the group stage) and was instrumental in the nation winning their first ever World Cup.

In the summit clash of the tournament, Busquets formed a double pivot with Xabi Alonso and established the control for his team in their 1-0 win against the Netherlands. The campaign made Busquets one of the foundations beneath Spain’s golden generation.

3. Dominating Europe

Two years later, he played a crucial role in Spain's championship run during the 2012 EURO. Busquets was once again a starter in the final against Italy, where Spain demolished their opponents 4-0. This turned out to be the largest winning margin in the history of the tournament’s final.

Busquets was the fulcrum of the team in the midfield, being the center of most of the moves. The performance showcased Spain’s revolutionary approach to possession football, with Busquets as the metronome.

4. An institution in Barcelona

The biggest USP of Busquets's career is the longevity of his brilliance. Across 15 senior seasons for Barcelona, he made 722 appearances, the third most in the history of the club, winning 32 trophies including nine La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey trophies, and three Champions League trophies. Because of his consistency and tactical brilliance he became indispensable to every manager he played under.

5. The challenge of America

After a successful career in Europe, Busquets joined Inter Miami in 2023. The championship gene flowed in here as he won the 2023 League Cup with them, the club’s first trophy. He later played an instrumental role in Miami’s 2024 Supporter’s Shield campaign, the club's first as MLS regular season champions, proving his influence, brilliance, excellence and consistency translated beyond European football.