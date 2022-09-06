Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus: When and where to watch

With Matchday 1 of UEFA Champions League set to begin on Tuesday, fans will be eagerly waiting for two mega-clashes as Sevilla takes on Manchester City and PSG face Juventus. All four teams will be aiming for a win and begin their respective campaigns with three points. Meanwhile in two more interesting fixtures, RB Salzburg will host AC Milan and Celtic will face Real Madrid.

When are the UEFA Champions League Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus matches going to be played?

The UEFA Champions League Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus matches are going to be played on 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, September 7.

Where will the UEFA Champions League Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus matches be played?

The UEFA Champions League Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus matches will be played at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and Parc des Princes respectively.

Where will the UEFA Champions League Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus matches be broadcasted in India?

The UEFA Champions League Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus matches will be broadcasted live via Sony Sports Network.

Where will the UEFA Champions League Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus matches be live streamed?

The UEFA Champions League Sevilla vs Manchester City and PSG vs Juventus matches will be live streamed via SonyLiv.

