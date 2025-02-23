Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Soccer-Conte takes responsibility after title contenders Napoli stunned at Como

Reuters |
Feb 23, 2025 09:43 PM IST

SOCCER-ITALY-COM-NAP/REPORT:Soccer-Conte takes responsibility after title contenders Napoli stunned at Como

Feb 23 - Napoli manager Antonio Conte said his side lacked hunger in the second half of their shock 2-1 defeat by promoted Como on Sunday which denied them the top spot in Serie A, but the Italian refused to blame his players.

HT Image
HT Image

Napoli's first defeat in 11 league matches dashed their hopes of reclaiming the top spot and they remained second with 56 points from 26 games, one point behind reigning champions Inter Milan, while Como are 13th.

While Napoli did well to recover in the opening half after centre back Amir Rrahmani gifted the lead to Como in the seventh minute with an own goal, they looked far from their best after the break as winger Assane Diao netted a 77th-minute winner for the home team.

"It's inevitable that the second half didn't satisfy me and it didn't satisfy anyone... I'm sorry we lost it on hunger and nastiness. Sorry, but surely we must all together try to understand why," Conte told reporters.

"Congratulations to what these guys are doing, we found ourselves with pressure on us for our own merits, now we have to understand if we are good at carrying it.

"We have to take steps and lick our wounds but we are sorry because you can lose tactically but not in terms of hunger and nastiness. I am the first responsible because I was not good at transferring this aspect."

Napoli headed into the game on the back of three Serie A draws and Conte said his team were putting pressure on themselves, as Inter continued to breath down their necks.

Napoli, who won the Scudetto in the 2022-23 season, finished 10th in the last campaign.

"I'm not looking for excuses. Today we did Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde and it wasn't the first time. As soon as we slow down mentally and in terms of nastiness anything can happen," Conte said.

"I'm sorry but the boys had nothing to do with it, it was me who didn't notice a slowdown in focus and nastiness. Having said that, we are putting the pressure on ourselves. It is written neither in heaven nor on earth that we are where we are.

"We must maintain what we have done. We have to give our best, it burns us because defeat must not be tolerated."

Napoli next host Inter, who beat Genoa 1-0 at home on Saturday, in a blockbuster top-of-the-table clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona next Saturday. Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia Italy Como Napoli

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On